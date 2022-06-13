Celebrate 47 Years of Multi-Flo!

JANESVILLE, Wis., June 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Multi-Flo is excited to celebrate 47 years of service! Multi-Flo was founded in 1975 and is still going strong after 47 years of business, which is definitely something to celebrate. This miraculous business continues to serve Michigan, Wisconsin, and Minnesota with essentially the same product they created many years ago.

Multi-Flo is a wastewater treatment system that removes contaminants from water and converts it into water that can go back into the water cycle. Currently, Multi-Flo has three different treatment systems available: The Multi-Flo Wastewater Treatment System, The Nayadic Wastewater Treatment System, and Sybr-Aer Wastewater Treatment System. Each of these systems were designed to help provide clean water to homes built in areas where there isn't a good place to build a sewer system.

In 1975, James R. Baker was building homes when he realized that the best place to build a home isn't always suitable for a septic system. As a result, he created the Multi-Flo system, got it accepted by the state of Wisconsin and the necessary government units, and in 1976, he was finally able to install a demonstration unit in Rock County. This demonstration unit continues to serve a condominium unit with a total of four bedrooms. The wastewater goes through the Multi-Flo tank and drains into a dry well. Today, the dry well is still completely dry and the system is operating perfectly.

Why Choose Multi-Flo?

With 47 years of experience and counting, it should be a no-brainer why so many companies are choosing to work with Multi-Flo. Multi-Flo is proud to continue serving the Wisconsin, Minnesota, and Michigan areas and provide them with consistent, effluent quality and a reliable system.

For water treatment, septic, and plumbing or utilities industries, Multi-Flo is ready to serve! Partnering with Multi-Flo and distributing their product means working with a company that has years of experience and a product that can stand the test of time — 47 years to be exact.

Visit Multi-Flo online to learn more about their unique products, and contact their team to start distributing their product to your own customers.

Congratulations to Multi-Flo for 47 amazing years, and may there be many more to come.

