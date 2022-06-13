SOUTHEASTERN HOME SERVICES ACQUIRES PRO-TEAM PLUMBING

New home services company completes second acquisition in Central Florida

TAMPA BAY, Fla. , June 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Southeastern Home Services, a residential home services provider specializing in HVAC, plumbing and electrical services, has purchased Lakeland, Fla.-based Pro-Team Plumbing. The deal, backed by WhitneyWilder, marks the second acquisition of the newly-created Southeastern Home Services following their purchase of Mario's Air Conditioning and Heating in May.

"We're so excited for Pro-Team Plumbing to join the Southeastern Home Services family of brands," said Tom Birchard, CEO of Southeastern Home Services. "Pro-Team has built a stellar reputation with homebuilders and homeowners in the Tampa, Orlando and Lakeland markets through top-notch quality and ability to deliver on scheduled commitments. We are eager to partner with Pro-Team's President Jeff Oeschger to grow the new construction business, expand further into residential plumbing service, and build on the foundation he and his company have already established."

Pro-Team Plumbing, founded by Jeff Oeschger in 2017, offers a full range of residential and commercial plumbing services including general service needs, remodel projects and new builds. The team of 84 employees provides 24-hour service in Lakeland, Tampa Bay, Orlando and surrounding areas.

Oeschger, who has spent his entire 30-year career in the plumbing business, will remain a partial owner and continue to lead and manage the operations of Pro-Team Plumbing under the new ownership structure. Customers will receive the same high-quality service they've expected from the company, and as Oeschger notes, the decision to sell was driven largely by his desire to ensure a high level of service while increasing Pro-Team Plumbing's growth.

"We're thrilled to become a part of Southeastern Home Services," said Oeschger. "We've built something really special at Pro-Team Plumbing, and we think Southeastern Home Services can help us take it to the next level. We also see the benefits for our customers in bringing plumbing, HVAC, and electrical services together through one company."

Southeastern Home Services is a group of best-in-class contractor brands that have been leaders in the home services industry for nearly 20 years. Formed in early 2022, it has plans to rapidly expand through strategic acquisitions. With multiple locations in the Greater Tampa Bay, Greater Orlando and Central Florida areas, the group serves more than 5,000 customers across the region.

