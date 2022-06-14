CGT Staffing Minimizes Recruiting Costs Without Impacting Results

CGT Staffing partners with its clients to navigate rising recruiting spend and inflation.

PITTSBURGH, June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With the unemployment rate holding steady at 3.6 percent, wage expectations are evolving, and the time to fill vacant positions is increasing. Coupled with the rising cost of inflation, businesses are struggling to optimize their corporate spend. Attempts to navigate these challenges unsupported often results in costly and inefficient long-term setbacks.

The talent shortage is a pressing concern for businesses of every size. The financial implications of recruiting, particularly in-house, has become a complicated and expensive proposition. Operating independently, corporate recruiters must navigate a remarkably competitive marketplace to source professionals with the requisite skills for their open roles. The necessarily extensive timeline to interview, screen, and onboard viable candidates has driven up recruiting costs considerably over the preceding years. In the same vein, the cost of a poor hiring decision often results in extensive cost implications as well, a consequence of the cost of offboarding and reallocating assets without interrupting workflows.

"We're sensitive to the delicate balance between candidates and clients, and we view ourselves as partners and advocates of both," said Bill Welge, President, and CEO of CGT Staffing. "Knowing that our clients' hiring budgets are a primary concern, we take pride in our singular efforts to efficiently match experienced professionals with the organizations best suited to their talents. Flexible solutions move all businesses forward, and that's what we work to be – flexible. Innovative. And dependable."

The reduction of hiring timelines is beneficial for a number of reasons. In addition to minimizing the necessary expenses of recruiting and its associated HR functions, it also reduces the time spent of filling vacancies, enabling organizations to focus their time and attention on longer-term growth strategies and large-scale risks to profitability.

"We don't take the responsibilities of partnership lightly," said Welge. "We're the conduit for a mutual best fit for both candidate and client, for the long term. We understand that smaller companies look to us to payroll their consultants in order to give them time to gauge talent. We're prepared to support that. Likewise, we understand that larger organizations require the ability to flex workforces quickly. Our talent pool enables us to support that too, always keeping in mind the expense that necessarily follows not paying attention to the details."

