Christopher Wallace named Neoflow’s Chief Revenue Officer (CNW Group/Neoflow) (PRNewswire)

CALGARY, AB, June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Neoflow is pleased to announce the promotion of Christopher Wallace to Chief Revenue Officer ("CRO"). As CRO, Christopher will spearhead Neoflow's growth as a leader in the digitalization of the Oil & Gas space.

Christopher joined the Neoflow team in July of 2021 as Director of Operations where he was responsible for building and developing Neoflow's industry engagement and go-to-market strategy. He is a key contributor in the development of the Neoflow Oil & Natural Gas blockchain traceability platform that will be utilized by the US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) & Customs & Border Protection Agency (CBP).

As CRO, Christopher will be responsible for the execution of Neoflow's strategic plan, while maintaining a strong connection to developing Neoflow's operations.

With over 17 years of experience in the energy industry the majority of Christopher's career was spent in commercial operations at Phillips 66 as a crude oil trader, as well as work in logistics, pipeline management & analytics. He has developed an extensive network of strategic partnerships with various Oil & Gas stakeholders such as producers, refineries, pipelines & terminals.

Christopher said: "Neoflow continues to expand our foundational technology to meet the needs of our customers. We have the opportunity to revolutionize the traceability of Oil & Gas molecules through the entire lifecycle, while also including their overall Environmental footprint. The next few years will be a time of exponential growth as we continue to scale and expand the platform."

Neoflow's CEO, Jim Oosterbaan, said: "The promotion is an acknowledgement of the success of the efforts of Chris to grow awareness within the industry of the Neoflow Platform. Neoflow uses distributed ledger technology and verifiable credentials that will modernize the trade of oil and natural gas between Canada and the U.S."

About Neoflow

Neoflow is an energy traceability platform that tracks product lifecycle events, providing proof of origin, composition & environmental impact, while digitizing relevant value chain data. To learn more about Neoflow, our vision, growing team, and the road ahead, please follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, and blog platform Medium. For further inquiries, please contact info@neoflow.energy

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Neoflow