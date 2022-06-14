GLS US Upgrades its Hayward Hub with an Automated Sortation System

The State-of-the-Art Solution Can Scan, Weigh, and Measure up to 5,000 Parcels Per Hour

HAYWARD, Calif., June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, GLS US, a shipping company that provides parcel and freight delivery services throughout the West announced that it has invested in an automated sortation system for its Hayward Hub. The state-of-the-art system is capable of scanning, weighing, and measuring up to 5,000 parcels each hour. It can also automatically sort individual parcels to predetermined sort lanes according to their delivery destination.

GLS Hayward Facility (PRNewswire)

Of the company's announcement, a spokesperson for GLS US commented, "This investment is one of many improvements GLS US has made to prove its commitment to superior shipping services and customer satisfaction. Thanks to the sortation system's innovative capabilities, GLS US' Hayward Hub will be able to process parcels faster than ever, notably reducing delivery times without impacting accuracy or efficiency. Moving forward, GLS US will continue to invest in advanced technologies as we position ourselves as a leader in the parcel and freight delivery industry."

The company currently covers nine service areas with its Ground, Priority, and Freight shipping services. Currently these areas include:

Washington

Oregon

Idaho

Nevada

Utah

Colorado

Arizona

New Mexico

California

"GLS US' leading shipping services are recognized for their reliability and efficiency — a reputation that the company aims to maintain with additions like our latest automated sortation system," said the spokesperson. "In the future, our customers can expect to enjoy a growing number of improvements that ensure their requirements are satisfied quickly and accurately, keeping GLS US their number-one stop for all of their shipping needs."

GLS US has also recently pledged to follow a "Green Initiative" to reduce emissions, optimize waste disposal, and responsibly handle natural resources by:

Supplying warehouse facilities with electric/EPA-certified forklifts

Using reusable bins in distribution centers in place of single use shrink wrap

Increasing the number of paperless billing options for customers to choose from, which reduces more than 6.6 tons of CO2 emissions annually

Encouraging a corporate recycling program and following guidelines set by the Electronic Waste Recycling Act when disposing of electronic waste

About GLS US: GLS US is a shipping company that provides parcel and freight delivery throughout the West. Its services include Priority, Ground, and Freight delivery.

Visit GLS-US.com to learn more.

GLS: Parcels to People (PRNewswire)

