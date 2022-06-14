LearnLaunch Accelerator Invests in Five Edtech Startups in Newly Launched Breakthrough to Scale Program

BOSTON, June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the LearnLaunch Fund + Accelerator announced the five edtech companies selected for investment and participation in its newest program. These startups are building solutions to future-proof learning, earning and collaboration opportunities through high-tech, hands-on and human-centered experiences.

Since 2013, LearnLaunch has invested in 70+ early-stage EdTech companies. LearnLaunch's portfolio companies have gone on to raise $210MM+ and impact more than 20MM+ global learners. The team is developing the next generation of innovators transforming access, equity and outcomes in K-12, higher-ed, workforce development and life-long upskilling.

"We were thrilled to see such diverse and mature companies applying to the program this year. We always have a competitive application and review process, but this cohort, in particular, represents a more developed stage of company growth than we've seen in past years," said Jean Hammond , General Partner, LearnLaunch Accelerator. "The presence of several workforce-focused companies in the cohort represents the need for innovative solutions that address both learning and future of work in growing industries. Three of the five companies are founded by women and, as a woman-founded and led fund and accelerator, we are proud to continue to support this initiative in leadership."

The participating edtech startups are:

Automation Workz ( Detroit, Michigan ) - provides personalized tech certification reskilling to prepare front-liners to fill the 3.5 million open high-paying cyber security jobs. With unique assessment and goal-setting technology and methods, Automation WorkZ significantly increases successful completion rates. ) - provides personalized tech certification reskilling to prepare front-liners to fill the 3.5 million open high-paying cyber security jobs. With unique assessment and goal-setting technology and methods, Automation WorkZ significantly increases successful completion rates.

CareerDash ( Austin, Texas ) - is on a mission to provide high-quality bootcamp programs that help underserved and underrepresented populations launch careers in meaningful client-facing roles. ) - is on a mission to provide high-quality bootcamp programs that help underserved and underrepresented populations launch careers in meaningful client-facing roles.

Empathetics ( Boston, Massachusetts ) - provides SaaS-based, clinically proven, empathy and interpersonal skills training for professionals from a range of industries, including healthcare, law enforcement, armed forces, financial services and retail. ) - provides SaaS-based, clinically proven, empathy and interpersonal skills training for professionals from a range of industries, including healthcare, law enforcement, armed forces, financial services and retail.

Julius Education ( Boston, Massachusetts ) - addresses the talent needs of the massive energy industry transition with inclusive solutions to start and grow green careers. ) - addresses the talent needs of the massive energy industry transition with inclusive solutions to start and grow green careers.

Rob Wunderkind ( Vienna, Austria ) - develops intuitive robotics kits, programming apps, interdisciplinary standards-aligned curriculum, and professional development for teachers to successfully teach STEAM in every classroom. ) - develops intuitive robotics kits, programming apps, interdisciplinary standards-aligned curriculum, and professional development for teachers to successfully teach STEAM in every classroom.

The companies will take part in LearnLaunch Accelerator's Breakthrough to Scale program, a 12-week primarily virtual experience. During that time they will address opportunities to build upon product market fit momentum, connect deeply with growing customer bases and develop scalable operations. Founders in the program are supported by a strong network of Mentors, Venture Partners, and funders. LearnLaunch is thrilled to add serial entrepreneur Tiffany Norwood , founder and CEO of Tribetan, and Frederick Townes , serial technical founder and currently CEO of Remine, to the Venture Partner team and to build upon its longstanding partnership with its Entrepreneur in Residence Colin Magee , founder and Principal Consultant of Product Vectors.

"The companies in this cohort span the education technology market landscape and represent a skills-focused approach to solving pressing needs. From hands-on STEM education to workforce upskilling to human-centered professional training, each founding team brings powerful experience in their segment and we're excited to support their sustainable growth," said Matt Rubins , General Partner, LearnLaunch Accelerator.

Each company will emerge from the program ready for next stages of funding, deployment, and operational success. The accelerator program will culminate with a demo day the week of September 19th, 2022 in New York in conjunction with EDTECH WEEK and HolonIQ's Global Impact Summit .

About LearnLaunch Fund + Accelerator

LearnLaunch Fund + Accelerator is the leading EdTech startup program. Using our unique mix of milestone-based funding, 1x1 venture partner & mentor support, we work with impact-driven entrepreneurs on achieving product-market fit and developing go-to-market strategies to scale. We look for companies with revenue and scalable impact potential. Our relationship-driven approach supports funding, partnerships, and growth for the long term. For more information, visit https://learnlaunch.com/accelerator .

LearnLaunch Fund + Accelerator is a licensee of LearnLaunch, Inc., a 501c3 non-profit dedicated to catalyzing innovation in the education sector. For more information about the non-profit, visit https://learnlaunch.org .

