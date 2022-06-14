Learnoverse by BitDegree: A Metaverse Pioneering Crypto Native Web3 Education

VILNIUS, Lithuania, June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Earlier this year, BitDegree , a leading blockchain-powered online education platform, announced the launch of the first-ever crypto-native learning metaverse, the Learnoverse . The metaverse project has so far raised $1M USD from Japan/Singapore-based Mistletoe VC. To bring the Learnoverse to the market, BitDegree is now partnering with the Blockchain Centre , a Web3 launchpad and consultancy, part of the Animoca Brands companies' network.

Blockchain Centre will act as a gateway to partnerships with industry-leading Web3 companies, accelerating user acquisition, content partnerships and overall traction of the Learnoverse. By working together, both companies hope to bring radically different Web3 learning experience that combines Learn & Earn model, NFTs and the metaverse to millions of learners who want to join and master blockchain-related topics.

Established in 2017, BitDegree is a leading blockchain-powered e-learning platform with over 1 million users, connecting educators, students and employers into one single ecosystem centered around blockchain education.

Tadas Maurukas, the Co-Founder & CEO of the Blockchain Centre, says:

"Blockchain Centre is eager to work with such a powerhouse in the blockchain education space like BitDegree. Making online education more accessible, engaging and rewarding is a grand challenge. The whole concept of a learning metaverse will revolutionize the way we understand education."

Danielius Stasiulis, the Co-Founder & CEO of the BitDegree, says:

"2021 was a pivotal year for us as we came to realize that crypto education is finally a viable market. As the global crypto community tripled to reach 300 million people, we became overwhelmed with the demand for crypto education. Crypto community focus has finally enabled us to use the advanced crypto tools and concepts and combine them into what we call crypto-native education. And from that, the Learnoverse was born"

By launching The Learnoverse, BitDegree aims to gamify the learning experience with token and NFT incentives as well the metaverse for social interaction, ensuring even higher engagement rates and course completion levels across existing and new students. The Learnoverse will allow students to roam through its virtual world districts and discover topics they want to know more about by taking courses and assessments created by a decentralized body of instructors.

Since 2017 BitDegree has been developing various blockchain applications for education, such as blockchain credentials, peer-to-peer blockchain scholarships, and different incentive-based products, including platform gamification. The company was named the Global Champion in SDG 4 - for improving education through ICT - by the United Nations' World Summit Awards in 2020.

Founded in 2017, Blockchain Centre is a network-based organization of high-achieving leaders, innovators, and experts who assist companies and products in stepping into the Web3 space. It provides services, guidance, and strategic partnerships for companies looking to bring their products and services to the blockchain via token and/or NFT sales.

