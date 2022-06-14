The Makers of PLANTERS® Peanuts Introduce Bold Flavor with NEW Sweet & Spicy Peanuts

Snack Time is About to Get 'Swicy' With the Perfect Combination of Sweet & Spicy

CHICAGO , June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Snack lovers, get ready to taste the heat and the sweet! The maker of the PLANTERS® snack nuts brand is kicking things up with new PLANTERS® Sweet & Spicy Dry Roasted Peanuts.

PLANTERS® Sweet & Spicy Peanuts is the first innovation from the No. 1 peanut brand since joining global branded food company Hormel Foods in 2021. This irresistible snack is dry roasted with honey and dried red chili peppers then seasoned with salt for a delightfully crunchy and totally satisfying taste. The new product taps into a growing sweet and spicy ("swicy") flavor trend snackers can't resist.

"At first, your taste buds are hit with sweet flavors of honey and sugar, and then the spice kicks in making you want to start the experience all over again," said Robbie Koons, PLANTERS® brand manager. "We set out to give our flavor-loving fans a new and distinct eating experience. After rigorous testing and perfecting, we knew we found the newest member of our market-leading dry roasted peanut portfolio with PLANTERS® Sweet & Spicy Peanuts."

New PLANTERS® Sweet & Spicy Peanuts are available in a 16-ounce bottle at grocery stores nationwide. For on-the-go snackers, a 1.75-ounce size can be found in convenience stores across the nation.

All PLANTERS® peanuts contain more than 30 essential vitamins and minerals and are a good source of fiber and healthy fats, with seven grams of protein per serving.

ABOUT HORMEL FOODS — Inspired People. Inspired Food.™

Hormel Foods Corporation, based in Austin, Minn., is a global branded food company with over $11 billion in annual revenue across more than 80 countries worldwide. Its brands include Planters®, SKIPPY®, SPAM®, Hormel® Natural Choice®, Applegate®, Justin's®, WHOLLY®, Hormel® Black Label®, Columbus®, Jennie-O® and more than 30 other beloved brands. The company is a member of the S&P 500 Index and the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats, was named on the "Global 2000 World's Best Employers" list by Forbes magazine for three years, is one of Fortune magazine's most admired companies, has appeared on the "100 Best Corporate Citizens" list by 3BL Media 13 times, and has received numerous other awards and accolades for its corporate responsibility and community service efforts. The company lives by its purpose statement — Inspired People. Inspired Food.™ — to bring some of the world's most trusted and iconic brands to tables across the globe. For more information, visit www.hormelfoods.com and http://csr.hormelfoods.com/.

