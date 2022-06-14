Melio Appoints Yoav Schwartzberg as Vice President of Product

The Former Google Executive Will Join Melio's Executive Leadership Team As It Expands Its Product Offering To Become The Leading B2B Payments Platform

NEW YORK, June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Melio , a leading B2B payments platform for small businesses, today announced the appointment of Yoav Schwartzberg as Vice President of Product. Schwartzberg will lead all customer-facing product lines, including Melio's accounts payable and receivable and B2B payments platform, as the company continues to build up its R&D leadership team.

Schwartzberg joins Melio following a decade on Google's product team. As Director of Product Management and the head of the largest product team in Google's Israeli development center, he led a number of high-profile search vertical areas such as finance, Covid, cars, and sports. Previously, he served as an associate for McKinsey & Company in New York.

"Yoav brings vast product knowledge, visionary thinking and an exceptional record building and leading teams," said Ilan Atias, Melio's co-founder and CTO. "Melio is committed to bringing in the finest talent so that our product suite remains innovative and best-in-class."

"I am thrilled to welcome Yoav as Melio's rapid growth continues, with the company now processing tens of billions of dollars annually in payments," said Matan Bar, Melio's co-founder and CEO.

"I am honored to join such a forward-thinking company at the forefront of payments innovation," said Schwartzberg. "Melio has gained a reputation as a go-to partner for some of the leading financial institutions and software providers, and I am excited to help guide its product strategy during this period of hypergrowth."

Melio also announced the appointment of Arbel Zinger as Director of Product Management, reporting to Schwartzberg. Before Melio, he served as Vice President of Product Management at Lightricks. Arbel is co-founder of HiTech Problems, Israel's largest tech community.

These appointments follow several other senior executives who joined Melio in recent months, including Chief Operating Officer Tomer Barel, Vice President of Research & Development Guy Zipori, and Vice President of Risk, Credit & Data Products Sivanne Goldfarb.

Melio's mission is to keep small business in business, helping them improve their cash flow and workflow, gain more control over their finances, and optimize their business's financial health. Melio was founded by CEO Matan Bar, CTO Ilan Atias, and Ziv Paz in 2018, with headquarters in New York, an R&D center in Tel Aviv, and western U.S. headquarters in Colorado. The company has raised $506 million to date. Melio's smart B2B online payment solution is tailor-made for small businesses' needs. It is a free, simple, and secure solution that allows small businesses and their suppliers to transfer and receive payments quickly and easily.

