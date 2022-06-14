Optimal Dynamics and Metafora Team Up To Leverage Advanced AI and Decision Analytics For Enhanced Carrier Operations

CHICAGO, June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Metafora and Optimal Dynamics are partnering to empower transportation providers to optimize and automate decisions across their operation. Optimal Dynamics is the first intelligent freight management system that leverages proprietary, High-Dimensional Artificial Intelligence ("HD-AI") to drive automated, resilient decision-making for customers.

Optimal Dynamics's unique predictive technology balances load planning between asset and brokerage arms of the business, while Metafora's services align business processes across divisions with customized strategies to keep the whole company in sync.

"Our clients come to us looking to transform their business and break down silos." Metafora's Director of Partnerships, Shanna Greathouse says, "Partnering with Optimal Dynamics gives Metafora a powerful solution to improve clients' bottom lines with an unprecedented level of predictability and help keep their divisions' planning processes aligned."

Customers can benefit from Metafora 's premium consulting services and Optimal Dynamics ' innovative platform simultaneously. This partnership will provide opportunities for carriers to advance business and operational efficiencies with deliverables including:

Optimal Dynamics Proof of Concept Study

Workshop of Future State Enterprise Strategy and Technology

Prioritization of Harmonized Processes and Rollout

Roles and Responsibilities Workshop and Training

"Optimal Dynamics is excited to partner with Metafora and collaborate on our shared mission to help transportation companies optimize their operations with cutting-edge technology," says Andrew Brazell, Optimal Dynamics VP of Technology Partnerships.

Carriers seeking to advance and align their business goals with a unified tech strategy can explore opportunities at metafora.net and learn about Optimal Dynamics truckload planning solutions at optimaldynamics.com .

About Metafora

Metafora, previously "CarrierDirect", is a business consulting and software development firm that exclusively serves the transportation, logistics, and supply chain space. Metafora works with carriers, shippers, and freight tech vendors to help them optimize their business and develop tech strategy to fuel their growth. Metafora+ is their partnership network.

About Optimal Dynamics

Optimal Dynamics was founded in 2017 by Daniel Powell and his father, Warren Powell, to create the decision layer of logistics. The company is the byproduct of 40 years of transportation research out of Princeton University led by Warren. By leveraging its proprietary advanced artificial intelligence, CORE.ai, the Optimal Dynamics solution is able to incorporate uncertainty into truckload planning to create real-time adaptive decision-making and resilient networks.

