IRVINE, Calif., June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantic™ Electronics ("Quantic"), a portfolio company of Arcline Investment Management ("Arcline"), today announced the acquisition of Microwave Dynamics, a leader in high-precision microwave and millimeter wave components.

Quantic Electronics Acquires Microwave Dynamics

Founded in 1993, Microwave Dynamics designs and manufactures free running and phase-locked oscillators, amplifiers, frequency converters, and frequency multipliers for aerospace, defense, and industrial markets.

With applications for land, sea, air and space, 100% of Microwave Dynamics' products are produced in the United States and designed to perform under extreme environmental conditions, such as intense shock vibration and high temperature variance. The company's products are geared to maximize stability and minimize noise.

"I am excited to welcome Microwave Dynamics into the Quantic family," stated President and Chief Operating Officer, Ross Sealfon. "The company has established a strong reputation for high-quality, highly reliable oscillator products and aligns perfectly with Quantic's growing oscillator portfolio. I look forward to working closely with the entire Microwave Dynamics team to help them achieve their growth goals."

"Since its inception, Microwave Dynamics has been focused on delivering the highest quality products to meet our customers' most demanding design challenges," said Peter Adel, President and Founder. "Our company is full of talented people, and our entire team is pleased to partner with the Quantic team to drive Microwave Dynamics through our next phase of growth."

About Quantic Electronics

Quantic is an electronic component company focused on defining and delivering the future of mission-critical electronics. We have over a century of combined experience as reliable problem-solvers and trusted partners in military, aerospace, industrial and commercial markets. For more information, visit www.quanticnow.com.

About Arcline Investment Management

Arcline is a growth-oriented private equity firm with $4.4 billion in cumulative capital commitments. Arcline seeks to invest in technology-driven, meaningful to the world industrial businesses that enable a better future. For more information visit www.arcline.com.

Jessen Wehrwein

j.wehrwein@quanticnow.com

www.quanticnow.com

