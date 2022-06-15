SmallRig Introduces Wireless Control Operating System for DJI RS 2 / RS 3 Pro

SHENZHEN, China, June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SmallRig has been working closely with DJI since 2018 to provide professional multi-scene shooting solutions for DJI Ronin Series products. In 2020, SmallRig and DJI reached an official, long-term agreement to collaborate on DJI Pro Series products. Their latest collaboration has produced the SmallRig Wireless Control Operating System for use with DJI RS 2 / RS 3 Pro stabilizers.

SmallRig Wireless Control Operating System for DJI RS 2 / RS 3 Pro (PRNewswire)

The lightweight wireless controller, with bi-directional magnetic quick-attach design, can be used with a handgrip or independently. And it matches the original function buttons of the DJI RS 2 / DJI RS 3 Pro, providing convenient one-handed operation.

To ensure smooth, stable, interference-free signal transmission, SmallRig utilizes Zigbee wireless transmission technology and proprietary encryption algorithms in the controller and receiver. Battery life is up to 10 hours under normal working conditions.

Thanks to this reliable transmission, you can work remotely (up to 100m/328ft away in a barrier-free environment) and still have instant control response – less than 50ms signal delay! Even when the stabilizer is attached to a car approaching at up to 120km/h (74mph)!!

The modular design of the wireless controller allows for many different configurations.

Whether you use the Wireless Control Sling Handgrip, Dual Handgrip, or Handheld Ring, the bi-directional magnetic attachment system lets you quickly switch the direction of the wireless controller for different shooting modes.

The SmallRig Wireless Control Operating System is compatible with original DJI RS 2 / RS 3 Pro stabilizer accessories and SmallRig product ecosystem.

Price & Availability

Wireless Controller (Price: $109 US)

Wireless Control Handgrip (Price: $149 US)

Wireless Control Sling Handgrip (Price: $169 US)

Wireless Control Dual Handgrip (Price: $249 US)

Wireless Control Handheld Ring (Price: $369 US)

Sling Handgrip (Price: $79 US)

The SmallRig Wireless Control Operating System is available for preorder on the official website (www.SmallRig.com) and distribution channels from June 15th, 2022.

About SmallRig

Founded in 2013, SmallRig designs and builds complete accessory solutions for content creations with cameras, gimbals, and mobile phones. Our accessories are widely used in live broadcasting, Vlogging, professional video production, and other fields supported by over two million creators worldwide. SmallRig pioneered the User Co-Design (UCD) mode and DreamRig program with the ultimate goal to co-design with global creators and make their big dreams achievable.

