ARDMS Launches the SKILLS App, Supporting Career-Long Learning and Assessment for Medical Imaging Professionals

ROCKVILLE, Md., June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Inteleos™ announced today that its council, the American Registry for Diagnostic Medical Sonography® (ARDMS), introduced the ARDMS SKILLS App to its Registrants and the greater medical community. The SKILLS App seeks to unlock new chances to learn for every user and opens opportunities for Registrants to hone and enhance their knowledge of ultrasound.

Available for download in the Apple App and Google Play stores, the ARDMS SKILLS App is entering a community preview period before additional details of the Maintenance of Certification (MOC) program, including policies and procedures, are available in June 2023. During this time, the community is encouraged to share their feedback and join the conversation.

The SKILLS App is comprised of regularly updated 10-question quizzes focused in designated ARDMS ultrasound specialty areas and utilizes knowledge confirmation by providing users complete answers and explanations for each question, sending users on a journey of discovery to support their given specialization(s). Starting in June 2024, the app will be a required component of the ARDMS MOC program, which is aimed at supporting continued competence and career-long learning for Registrants.

"It's so exciting to see this tool come to life: We're thrilled to take the next steps in learning with the ARDMS SKILLS App and Maintenance of Certification Program," said Kathy Kelly, chief assessment officer of Inteleos.

"The app was truly created by the community, for the community. We're so proud of this partnership, and particularly grateful to the volunteers who helped us create this tool – their passion and expertise really shine in every quiz. We can't wait to see how the program continues to grow," said Leah Jolly, RVT and council chair of the American Registry for Diagnostic Medical Sonography.

About Inteleos

Inteleos™ is a non-profit certification organization that delivers rigorous assessments and cultivates a global community of professionals dedicated to the highest standards in healthcare and patient safety. Inteleos is the overarching governance and management organization for the American Registry for Diagnostic Medical Sonography® (ARDMS®) the Alliance for Physician Certification & Advancement™ (APCA™) and the Point-of-Care Ultrasound Certification Academy™ which together represents over 124,000 certified medical professionals throughout the world. The Inteleos Foundation oversees the philanthropic work for the organization.

View original content:

SOURCE Inteleos