LumApps Wins Google Cloud Communication and Service Provider 2021 Customer Award

Employee Experience platform recognized for building a cloud-native solution that can unify modern workforces through better communication, engagement and access information

AUSTIN, Texas, June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LumApps , a leading Employee Experience Platform, today announced it has received a Google Cloud Communications and Service Provider 2021 Customer Award. LumApps was recognized for the company's achievements with Google Cloud, having demonstrated innovative thinking, technical excellence and transformation.

"Using Google Cloud's infrastructure has allowed us to focus all of our energy on product development. Today our cloud-native platform is a market leading solution used by more than 4 million users working at some of the world's biggest enterprises. We've built a solution that is safe, secure and scalable with powerful features that unify modern workforces through better communication, engagement and access to information," said Elie Mélois, CTO at LumApps.

LumApps uses Google Cloud to make work easier for employees by unifying the full range of their digital apps into a single, simplified employee experience platform. Integrated with Google Workspace, and running on Google Cloud, the platform intelligently connects people, information, and business applications to empower employees and enhance productivity. The solution tailors each experience to the unique needs of the employee, from executives and managers to frontline workers.

"Our next big push will be into AI and machine learning. We're always striving to make content more relevant and personalized for our customers, and Google Cloud will play a big part in that," said Mélois.

"The Google Cloud Customer Awards are an opportunity to recognize the most innovative, technically advanced, and transformative cloud deployments across industries, from around the globe, built on our platform," said Kirsten Kliphouse, President, Google Cloud. "I want to congratulate LumApps on achieving this award and serving as an innovator for the industry."

The partnership between LumApps and Google Cloud began in 2016. This is the second year LumApps has been honored with a Google Cloud Customer Award. Last year, LumApps was named Google Cloud's Technology Partner of the Year award for Productivity and Collaboration. In 2018, LumApps was a finalist for the Global Technology Partner of the Year . And in 2016, LumApps received the Global Partner Award for Solution Innovation.

To learn more about LumApps, visit www.lumapps.com .

About LumApps

LumApps is a cloud-native Employee Experience Platform launched in 2015. Integrated with Google Workspace and Microsoft 365 collaborative suites, LumApps intelligently connects employees to the information and business applications they need to be productive, engaged, and empowered. Whether in the office or in the field, on desktop or mobile app and in any language, LumApps enables knowledge management and best practices sharing across communities. LumApps also automates HR processes and orchestrates personalized journeys for key phases in the employee life cycle, such as onboarding, interviews with managers and more.

With over 300 employees in 7 offices on 3 continents, LumApps serves some of the biggest companies in the world, such as Airbus, Air Liquide, Electronic Arts, Galeries Lafayette, Japan Airlines, Publicis Sapient, Stellantis, The Economist, Valeo, and Veolia, and has over 4 million users worldwide.

