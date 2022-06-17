SERIAL 1, POWERED BY HARLEY-DAVIDSON, LAUNCHES SWITCH/MTN, ITS LATEST ENTRY IN THE ELECTRIC MOUNTAIN BIKE CATEGORY

SWITCH/MTN is designed for active adventurers who want a fast, fun and versatile way to explore the backcountry and enjoy every ride.

MILWAUKEE, June 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Serial 1 launched SWITCH/MTN, a hardtail eMTB that is ready for any off-road adventure. All new from the ground up and designed with the same engineering rigor and extreme attention to detail that Serial 1 is known for, the SWITCH/MTN is designed for active adventurers who want a fast, fun and versatile way to explore the backcountry. Extremely off-road capable, SWITCH/MTN has the performance to satisfy an expert rider, but careful attention to fit and fine details ensure that our latest eMTB is just as accessible and accommodating for riders who are just beginning their off-road adventure too.

Built around the same basic architecture as Serial 1’s acclaimed /CTY bikes and using the same mid-mounted Brose S Mag motor and proprietary, super-compact battery system to optimize mass centralization and ensure optimal handling, the SWITCH/MTN is elevated with off-road specific geometry and a host of trail-worthy technology to create an exceptionally competent off-road machine. (PRNewswire)

"The vast majority of our world is unpaved," said Aaron Frank, Brand Director at Serial 1. "Fire roads, Jeep trails, singletrack paths, terrain parks, ski hills, state forests—there are so many great destinations to explore on two wheels and SWITCH/MTN, with its powerful motor, large-capacity battery, fully adjustable front suspension, and wide-ratio 1x12 drivetrain, has the all the performance and capability to take you anywhere you want to go."

Built around the same basic architecture as Serial 1's acclaimed /CTY bikes and using the same mid-mounted Brose S Mag motor and proprietary, super-compact battery system to optimize mass centralization and ensure optimal handling, the SWITCH/MTN is elevated with off-road specific geometry and a host of trail-worthy technology to create an exceptionally competent off-road machine. SR Suntour's premier ZERON35 BOOST AIR fully adjustable suspension fork absorbs big hits and small stutters with equal ability, while grippy, high-volume Michelin E-Wild knobby tires deliver excellent traction and a TranzX dropper seat post lets the SWITCH/MTN rider incrementally adjust the riding position instantly for equal measures of comfort and confidence in all riding conditions.

Drivetrain components come from SRAM's SX Eagle line-up, including a 1x12 gearing combination controlled with eBike-specific single-click trigger shifters to provide the perfect gearing for any terrain, on-demand. Braking is equally up-spec, with TRP Slate T4 hydraulic disc brakes likewise built specifically for eMTB use. Powerful, four-piston calipers clamp down on oversized rotors that measure 203mm in diameter and 2.3mm in thickness for fade-free performance even on very long and very fast descents.

All this trail-ready technology is great, but what really sets SWITCH/MTN apart in the eMTB space is value-added comfort and convenience features that are unexpected in the category. Fully integrated LED lighting—including our proprietary BAF (Bright As F***) headlamp and high-viz RAT (Rearward Awareness Technology) combination tail and brake lights—elevate both safety and functionality. Plus, like all 2022 Serial 1 eBikes, the SWITCH/MTN offers cloud-enabled connectivity via the Serial 1 App, developed in partnership with Google Cloud, to capture essential ride data, improve security and safety, and make it easier than ever before to enjoy every trail.

About Serial 1

Serial 1 offers premium eBicycles that are guided by intelligent, human-centered design and crafted using the most advanced bicycle technology available, to create the easiest and most intuitive way to experience the fun, freedom, and instant adventure of riding a pedal-assist electric bicycle. Find out more by visiting www.serial1.com .

