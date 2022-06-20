Digi-Key Electronics Introduces Immersive Innovation Hub Experience

Innovative web experience provides an interactive simulation of a modern engineer's workshop

THIEF RIVER FALLS, Minn., June 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Digi-Key Electronics, which offers the world's largest selection of electronic components in stock for immediate shipment, today introduced the Innovation Hub, an immersive experience that allows users to virtually explore a modern engineer's workshop.

Digi-Key’s Innovation Hub provides an immersive web experience of a modern engineer’s workshop, including featured products, tools, boards, calculators and other content including videos and more. (PRNewswire)

Innovation Hub users can explore the immersive space and discover how Digi-Key can help bring their latest vision to reality by interacting and engaging with multiple experiences and features. New and current Digi-Key customers can access the Innovation Hub for a curated way to access the many resources and content the company offers, including products, videos, technical information, calculators and more.

Experiences in the Innovation Hub include:

Test Bench: featured tools and equipment, including oscilloscopes, soldering stations and digital multimeters

Boards Explorer: view more than 50 development boards in 360-degrees from Digi-Key's Boards Guide, as well as accessing overviews, datasheets, product detail page links and more

Featured Products: explore Digi-Key's newest items and product specs from leading suppliers, many of which are available with a 360-degree view

Calculator: interactive calculators and conversion tools

Knowledge Center: video and resource libraries featuring content such as IoT and Automation & Control, value-added programs including myLists and DKRed, additional collateral and more

"The Innovation Hub enables students, makers and engineers around the world to engage with Digi-Key in a new and dynamic immersive web format," said David Sandys, senior director of technical marketing at Digi-Key. "There is simply no better way to learn about Digi-Key, the products and markets we serve, and the content and solutions we develop. We are looking forward to bringing it on the road with us to upcoming trade shows and conferences!"

The Innovation Hub will make its debut at embedded world 2022, June 21-23 in Nuremberg, Germany. To check out the Innovation Hub from home, visit www.digikey.com/innovationhub from a desktop or laptop computer. Google Chrome or Microsoft Edge web browsers are recommended for the best experience.

About Digi-Key Electronics

Digi-Key Electronics, headquartered in Thief River Falls, Minn., USA, enables the world's ideas by providing the world's largest selection of electronic components and automation products in stock and available for immediate shipment. The leader and pioneer in the high service distribution market, Digi-Key offers more than 13.4 million components from over 2,300 quality name-brand manufacturers. Beyond unparalleled breadth of product, they support technology innovation from concept to production with a wide variety of tools and digital solutions to make innovation easier. Immense technical content, articles, videos, conversion calculators, reference designs and design tools can be accessed online at digikey.com.

