Transom Consulting Group Announces the Addition of Seth Egorin as Partner

LOS ANGELES, June 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Transom Consulting Group, a leading strategy and operations consultancy, announced the addition of Seth Egorin as a Partner. Seth will lead Transom's Consumer and Technology practices, leveraging his expertise in strategy, marketing, digital, omni-channel, category and merchandising management, and growth transformation.

"Seth brings to Transom two decades of deep consulting and industry operating experience across consumer and technology sectors" says David Ascher, Managing Partner at Transom. "His distinctive combination of business-building know-how, strategic planning expertise, and leadership of large-scale transformations will prove invaluable to our clients."

Prior to Transom, Seth was an Associate Partner at McKinsey & Co., where he worked with consumer-facing clients across marketing and growth topics and co-led the direct-to-consumer / e-commerce offering for the Firm. Seth also previously spent almost 10 years as a strategy and marketing leader in various startups, including as a successful consumer tech co-founder.

Seth earned an MBA from the Yale School of Management and a B.A. in Finance and Leadership Studies from the University of Richmond.

About Transom Consulting Group:

Transom Consulting's mission is to create more client impact, on a pound-for-pound basis, than any other consulting firm. The firm deploys elite strategists and actionists who provide unparalleled thought partnership, insights, and creativity. Transom's industry focus areas include Financial Services, Consumer, Business Services, Technology, and Investment Firms. Key offerings include growth strategy, organizational excellence, and investment support. Transom's clients range from high-growth companies to established Fortune 100s and top investment firms.

For more information about Transom Consulting Group, visit http://www.transomconsulting.com or contact inquiries@transomconsulting.com.

