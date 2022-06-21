Announcement for the 2nd China Shaoxing global high-level talents innovation competition of new industry platform with "Wanmu Qianyi"

SHAOXING, China, June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- To further implement Shaoxing's strategy of strengthening the city through talents and innovation-driven development, accelerate the construction of a talent system with regional competitiveness, and create an important platform for attracting high-end talents and industrial projects, the 2nd China Shaoxing Global High-Level Talents Innovation Competition Of New Industry Platform With "Wanmu Qianyi" is specially held.

This Competition is hosted by the Talent Work Leading Group of Shaoxing Municipal Committee of the CPC, organized by the Talent Work Leading Group Office of Shaoxing Municipal Committee of the CPC, Shaoxing Human Resources and Social Security Bureau, and co-organized by Zhejiang Haijiao Human Resources Co., Ltd. ( Haijiao Technology). Relevant matters of the Competition are hereby announced as below:

I. Theme of the Competition

"Vigorous Shaoxing Leading The World With Wisdom" The 2nd China Shaoxing Global High-Level Talents Innovation Competition Of New Industry Platform With "Wanmu Qianyi"

II. Date of the Competition

June - September 2022

III. Competition Field

The 2nd China Shaoxing Global High-Level Talents Innovation Competition Of New Industry Platform With "Wanmu Qianyi" is open to high-level talents at home and abroad. The Competition is to mainly introduce high-level talents in integrated circuits, advanced polymer materials, biomedicine, high-end equipment manufacturing and other fields, and to accurately introduce high-level talents in frontier science and key technology fields at home and abroad.

IV. Competition System

The participants are divided into two groups: Innovation Group and New Talent Group, and the competition is held with the "2+2" mode. The Innovation Group focuses on integrated circuits and advanced polymer materials industries, while the New Talent Group focuses on biomedicine and high-end equipment manufacturing industries. A final group will be set up separately for Innovation Group and New Talent Group, and industry experts, business management experts, venture capital institutions, responsible persons of local key enterprises will be invited to form an expert evaluation group, and winners will be determined through project roadshow and expert evaluation.

V. Competition Category and Conditions

(I) Innovation Group

1. Those who possess a doctorate degree;

2. Those who work continuously for more than 36 months in overseas universities, scientific research institutions, and R&D institutions of well-known enterprises, and have a formal position; Those who are 40 years old and above should hold positions equivalent to associate professor or above in overseas well-known universities and scientific research institutions, or hold middle or senior technical positions in international well-known enterprises and financial institutions;

3. Those who are currently working or starting a business overseas, or return to China (come to China) after January 1, 2021 and intend to work in Shaoxing;

4. Those who work full-time in Shaoxing enterprises and institutions through two-way selection after winning the award shall generally sign a contract for more than 3 years.

(II) New Talent Group

1. Those who are willing to enter the postdoctoral workstation of our city for postdoctoral research;

2. Those who have obtained a doctoral degree for no more than 3 years; No limit on the number of years for obtaining a doctoral degree for those who apply for research at the second station;

3. The age is generally under 35 years old, and the age of particularly outstanding talents can be appropriately relaxed;

4. In-service postdoctoral fellows should be mainly teaching and research personnel in colleges, universities and scientific research institutes;

5. The conditions may be appropriately relaxed for foreign and returned overseas students who enter the station for postdoctoral research.

VI. Competition Process

(I) Talent application. The application begins on June 16. Participants can download the application form in the column of "Open Government Affairs - Download the Form" on the official website of Shaoxing Human Resources and Social Security Bureau (http://rsj.sx.gov.cn/), or in the column of "Public Service - Download the Information" on Haizhihui Shaoxing Talent Network (https://www.sxrc.com.cn/), fill it out and send it to the E-mail address of the Organizing Committee 1047594954@qq.com.

(II) Qualification review. The Organizing Committee will review the application materials and determine the list of candidates for the primary selection at the end of August .

(III) Docking negotiation. From the beginning of July to the end of August , the Organizing Committee will organize talents to match with the platform (postdoctoral workstation) (cloud docking), entrust authoritative institutions to carry out technical evaluation as appropriate, and determine 50 people for each industrial competition to enter the project evaluation.

(IV) Project evaluation. At the end of August , according to the registration materials provided by the participants, expert judges will be invited to select 10 projects separately from Innovation Group and New Talent Group to enter the finals from educational and scientific research experience, innovation ability, expected contribution and other dimensions, and based on the matching between the participating talents and Shaoxing enterprises, scientific research institutes and other units.

(V) Finals. In mid and late September , the finals will be held in Shaoxing. 1 first prize, 2 second prizes and 5 third prizes will be finally awarded in the Innovation Group. 1 gold prize, 2 silver prizes and 5 bronze prizes will be awarded in the New Talent Group.

VII. Reward Support

(I) The first, second and third prize winners of Innovation Group will be directly identified as Class A Talents, Class B Talents, and Class C Talents of the Hometown of Celebrities, enjoy corresponding policy support, and will be given the financial incentives of 100,000 Yuan, 30,000 Yuan and 10,000 Yuan, respectively.

(II) The winners of the Gold, Silver and Bronze Prizes of New Talent Group will be given the financial incentives of 100,000 Yuan, 30,000 Yuan and 10,000 Yuan, respectively. Full-time postdoctoral fellows will be given the daily fund support of 200,000 Yuan/person and living allowance of 300,000 Yuan/person; In-service postdoctoral fellows will be given the daily fund support of 150,000 Yuan/person and living allowance of 250,000 Yuan/person.

(III) The winners will be issued talent certificates and talent green cards, and enjoy housing subsidies, supporting policies for innovation and achievement transformation and other policies. The cross-city, cross-province and cross-border finalists will be provided with free cross-province and cross-country and certain transportation subsidy (the maximum subsidy shall not exceed 5000 Yuan according to the actual place of departure).

VIII. Other Matters

(I) Participants should make a commitment to the authenticity of registration contents, and the registration materials will be the basis for project assessment and fund allocation. All materials submitted, including intellectual property rights or invention patents obtained, shall comply with relevant regulations, and shall be in the charge of the participant.

(II) Participants who fill in false information will be disqualified from the competition and subsidy, the subsidy will be recovered, and the relevant personnel shall be investigated for legal responsibility according to law.

(III) No fee will be charged to the participants. The individual income tax of the competition reward obtained should be declared by the participants.

(IV) If the competition is affected by force majeure, the host has the right to adjust or terminate the competition schedule accordingly.

(V) The Organizing Committee reserves the opinion of further supplementing the competition rules and the right of final interpretation according to the progress of the competition. Matters not covered will be notified separately.

IX. Contact Persons and Contact Information of the Organizing Committee:

Contact Persons: Shi Yonghong, Ye Qingmei

Tel: 0575-85224992 15924103434

E-mail: 1047594954@qq.com

