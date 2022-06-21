First-of-its-Kind Thermally Efficient Fabric with UPF 50+ Offers Maximum Sun Protection while Reducing Body Temperature

SUNNYVALE, Calif., June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LifeLabs, the first textile innovator making meaningful progress in combating the effects of climate change through thermally-efficient textiles, announces the launch of CoolLife Sun Shield Windbreakers. The lab-engineered jacket is designed to effectively protect the skin from sun exposure and aging, while simultaneously cooling the skin to prevent overheating. CoolLife is the first thermally transparent, Polyethylene based fabric that cools your body temperature by nearly 3°F and allows almost all of an individual's infrared radiation to escape, creating a continuous cooling effect unlike any other apparel on the market.

Cover Up to Stay Cool with LifeLabs CoolLife 'Sun Shield' Windbreakers (PRNewswire)

"With our CoolLife Sun Shield Windbreakers, we're disrupting the way people think about how to stay cool in the summer," said Dr. Yi Cui, Founder of LifeLabs. "Through our material innovation and science-fueled design, we've created a first-of-its-kind jacket that actually cools you while keeping you safe from the harmful effects of the sun. With our cold-to-the touch CoolLife fabric, we're showing people that you can stay cool even while you're completely covered."

LifeLabs has infused CoolLife with titanium dioxide (Ti02), a reef-safe material that occurs naturally within earth's crust. This game changing sustainable material provides long-lasting UV protection while keeping fabric featherweight for effortless movement. The CoolLife Sun Shield Windbreakers give individuals the freedom to enjoy outdoor activities to the fullest and stay safe and comfortable in simultaneous heat, high UV and strong winds.

The CoolLife Sun Shield Windbreakers are wind-resistant in a durable jersey knit made with recycled materials. The jackets feature a "sun tent" hood that hooks to a hat's brim for extra sun coverage. Men's and women's styles are available in colors inspired by the hottest and coldest places on earth including heat (coral red), shadow (charcoal gray), altitude (celestial blue) and ice (blue glass).

Priced at $129, LifeLabs CoolLife Sun Shield Windbreakers are available for purchase now on LifeLabs.Design.

About LifeLabs:

LifeLabs™ is a material sciences company based on textile patents from Stanford's advanced materials laboratory. LifeLabs™ bridges the gap between academia and scientific research and commercially-viable textiles that create a more sustainable world. LifeLabs™ and the Life System™ of textiles introduce a unique suite of intellectual property and patents addressing peoples' environments, from mobility to home to work to sport. To regulate body temperature and reduce energy consumption, a key driver of climate change, LifeLabs™ created CoolLife and WarmLife technologies. CoolLife continuously cools the body temperature by nearly 3°F compared to conventional fabrics while WarmLife keeps individuals 27°F warmer with 30% less material. LifeLabs'™ patented textiles maximize comfort and performance while reducing energy on a personal and global scale.

