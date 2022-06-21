Cracker Barrel Old Country Store® Upgrades All-Day, Homestyle Breakfast Offerings with New Menu Format, Selections

All-New Menu Format Includes Build Your Own Homestyle Breakfast Category, Stuffed Cheesecake Pancake Breakfast, Impossible SausageTM Made From Plants and More

LEBANON, Tenn., June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cracker Barrel Old Country Store® announced today it is expanding its famous, all-day breakfast menu to offer even more variety and personalization. The new Build Your Own Homestyle Breakfast format allows guests to customize their experience just the way they want it. Further diversifying its breakfast offerings, Cracker Barrel is also adding Impossible SausageTM Made From Plants to the menu as its first plant-based meat option, as well as a Stuffed Cheesecake Pancake Breakfast for those looking for a sweet treat any time of day.

"At Cracker Barrel, our all-day, homestyle breakfast menu is a staple that draws enthusiasm from guests of all ages, so we are always exploring opportunities to improve how our guests experience breakfast," said Sarah Breymaier, director of Menu Strategy at Cracker Barrel. "Our new breakfast menu innovations provide a personalized experience with delicious breakfast choices to satisfy every taste bud – whether guests are nostalgic for homestyle food, hungry for a nutritious plant-based option or have a craving for a sweet treat. At morning, noon or night, we want guests to enjoy craveable breakfast favorites at a compelling value."

Cracker Barrel's all-day breakfast menu enhancements include:

Build Your Own Homestyle Breakfast : Everything guests love and crave about Cracker Barrel's breakfast, just the way they want it. Begin with two eggs cooked any way, plus biscuits n' gravy, then add choice of meat and a homestyle side, starting at $8.99* .

Plant-Based Meat Option : Explore a new, premium meat option on the Build Your Own Breakfast menu with Impossible Sausage, a craveable, juicy and savory sausage patty made from plants. The addition of Impossible Sausage marks Cracker Barrel's first plant-based protein at a time when more than ever, consumers are seeking plant-based options that are better for them.

Premium Meat and Side Upgrades : In addition to Impossible Sausage, guests can choose from other premium meat options including the new, bold and flavorful Spicy Chicken Sausage , Fried Sunday Homestyle Chicken®, Steak (Country Fried, Hamburger or Sirloin), Ham (Sugar or Country) or Grilled Chicken Tenders. Guests also have the option to enhance their breakfast with premium sides including Fresh Seasonal Fruit, Hashbrown Casserole Tots, Two Buttermilk Pancakes or Loaded Hashbrown Casserole.

Stuffed Cheesecake Pancake Breakfast: For an even sweeter experience, guests can combine dessert and breakfast in one with Cracker Barrel's classic homestyle buttermilk pancakes stuffed with creamy cheesecake filling, topped with fresh seasonal fruit and powdered sugar, and served with strawberry syrup. The dish also comes with two eggs plus a choice of Thick-sliced Bacon or Smoked Sausage – a sweet indulgence for any time of day!

Cracker Barrel's selection of mimosas, beer and wine create the perfect pairings for these new menu additions. For a limited time, guests can try the summer-inspired Rocket Pop Mimosa which features a classic Strawberry Mimosa topped with a Rocket Popsicle, or Jack Daniel's Country Cocktails® Lynchburg Lemonade for a refreshingly sweet cocktail. Watermelon Lemonade, a returning favorite, is also back for a limited time for those who prefer a refreshing, yet non-alcoholic option.

For more information about Cracker Barrel's menu, visit crackerbarrel.com .

*Prices and item availability may vary by location. Alcoholic beverages available at participating locations only. Must be 21+ to purchase. Drink responsibly.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (Nasdaq: CBRL) provides a caring and friendly home-away-from-home experience while offering guests quality homestyle food to enjoy in-store or to-go and unique shopping – all at a fair price. Established in 1969 in Lebanon, Tenn., Cracker Barrel operates more than 660 company-owned Cracker Barrel Old Country Store® locations in 45 states as well as multiple virtual brands and owns the breakfast and lunch focused fast-casual Maple Street Biscuit Company® restaurants. For more information about the company, visit crackerbarrel.com.

Media Contact:

Media Relations

615-235-4135

media.relations@crackerbarrel.com

