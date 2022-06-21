Insightin Health Unveils Predictive Analytics Solution to Help Medicare Advantage Plans Improve Member Satisfaction

CAHPS® Predict combines AI-driven analytics and member engagement workflows to address satisfaction in real-time

BALTIMORE, June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services places increasing importance on satisfaction and experience measures, health plans are working hard to minimize abrasion and improve member experience across the board. Today, Insightin Health, a software-as-a-service (SaaS) provider for the healthcare payer market, announced a new capability, CAHPS® Predict, designed to help plans understand and improve member satisfaction.

Part of the inGAGE™ platform, CAHPS Predict provides two critical elements to help Medicare Advantage plans accomplish their goals – real-time, 360-degree visibility to the factors that influence member satisfaction and next best action workflow capabilities that leverage the analytic insights to effectively intervene and improve experience. In support of the launch, Insightin Health will offer live demonstrations of CAHPS Predict at RISE Qualipalooza in Las Vegas June 28-29.

"Keep in mind that satisfaction is not a static, one-time event," said Enam Noor, founder and CEO of Insightin Health. "When a member leaves a doctor's appointment with a referral in hand, they are likely to be satisfied. But what happens if they experience challenges getting the prior authorization they need? Satisfaction levels can change in an instant, and health plans need to take a holistic view of member engagement and satisfaction. To do that effectively, they need real-time, continuous feedback."

With the inGAGE platform, health plans can easily connect the data necessary to holistically understand member experience, leverage advanced analytics and machine learning to identify which levers to pull to improve satisfaction, and implement omni-channel communications and other workflows to engage members in a consumer-centric fashion. Combining the specific insight from CAHPS Predict provides Medicare Advantage and prescription drug plans a focused view of member experience and satisfaction across the Star measures that are determined by the Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems (CAHPS) surveys.

Noor points out that improving satisfaction is more than CAHPS surveys, it is "doing everything right, every day, for every member." He adds, "With over twenty percent of the total Medicare Advantage population currently sitting in our platform, we understand satisfaction holistically and at the individual CAHPS measure level, and we provide engagement tools to interact with members in ways that improve satisfaction."

Health plan executives responsible for quality and Star Ratings are actively working to better inform, orchestrate, and align outreach strategies across their organizations to minimize member abrasion. Medicare Advantage plans can use this expanded knowledge and end-to-end solution to implement coordinated, personalized outreach strategies to create a better member experience, build lifetime member value, and improve satisfaction.

Insightin Health developed, tested, and refined its CAHPS Predict models over the past 18 months and has recently made CAHPS Predict available to national, regional, and local Medicare Advantage plans. To learn more about the new predictive analytics solution, visit Insightin Health's CAHPS Improvement Center.

Insightin Health helps healthcare payers eliminate data silos and deliver highly satisfying consumer-centric experiences. inGAGE™ – our software as a service (SaaS) platform – is the industry leading solution for quickly creating a connected data ecosystem. Using artificial intelligence and machine learning techniques, inGAGE™ leverages the totality of the connected data, in real-time, to produce insights that drive Next Best Action (NBA) recommendations to solve pressing healthcare challenges. inGAGE™ allows healthcare payers to deliver lifetime member value, driving growth and increasing overall plan profitability. For more information, visit www.insightinhealth.com.

