LUSH COSMETICS TACKLES CLIMATE EMERGENCY WITH NEW 'POLLINATORS MAKE IT POSSIBLE' CAMPAIGN

VANCOUVER, BC, June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lush Cosmetics just launched a new campaign for Pollinator Week (June 20-26, 2022) on the critical role pollinators play in our food supply and ecosystem, and to draw attention to declining pollinator populations. Leading with the key message "Pollinators Make It Possible", the campaign is developed in partnership with Pollinator Partnership , to demonstrate the various foods we eat that rely on pollinators.

Lush Cosmetics launched a new campaign in line with Pollinator Week (June 20-26, 2022) to highlight the critical role pollinators play in our food supply and ecosystem. (PRNewswire)

"This campaign really illustrates the global impact that the world's tiniest creatures make through their small everyday actions," says Vicki Wojcik at Pollinator Partnership. "Like pollinators, every human has the power to create massive change through even the most seemingly insignificant action. Pollinators do so much for us, and it's time we make a difference for them."

To launch the campaign, Lush emptied its shelves and halted sales at a flagship location to demonstrate the crucial role pollinators play in the fresh ingredients used in Lush products, and reveal the stark reality that pollinators impact 100% of the products the beauty company makes. Click here for a before and after photo capture, and here for timelapse footage.

"We're launching our campaign during the 2022 Pollinator Week to uplift and support the important work of Pollinator Partnership, at a time when awareness about the impacts of the climate emergency on pollinator populations could not be more critical", says Carleen Pickard, at Lush Cosmetics. "Between 75% and 95% of all flowering plants need pollination, giving us fruits, vegetables and nuts – and these tiny champions need protection."

As part of the campaign, Lush is bringing back its limited-edition Rose Butterfly Bath Bomb ($6.95) while supplies last. 100% of the sales price (minus the tax) will raise $150,000 for Pollinator Partnership and other organizations working to protect pollinators.

The campaign will also distribute over 140,000 pieces of non-invasive seeded paper cards, for customers to plant native flowers and increase pollinator habitat. Lush is also hosting free seed bomb making parties in 265 shops across North America on June 25th starting at 12:00pm local time. The Lush shop locator is here . Between the seeded paper and the events, a new habitat the size of almost 32 football fields will be created.

For 'Pollinators Make It Possible' campaign photos click here .

About Lush Fresh Handmade Cosmetics:

Lush Fresh Handmade Cosmetics are purveyors of good, clean fun. They offer luxurious and ethical skincare, haircare and bath products, as well as unique gifts filled with fragrant and effective products. 2022 marks Lush's 27th anniversary of creating innovative cosmetics using fresh fruits and vegetables, the finest essential oils and ingredients that are ethically and sustainably sourced.

About Pollinator Partnership:

Pollinator Partnership's mission is to promote the health and wellbeing of pollinators, critical to food and ecosystems, through conservation, education, and research. It manages various programs that focus on pollinator health and provide public and private partners with the tools to get involved.

Lush Cosmetics launched a new campaign in line with Pollinator Week (June 20-26, 2022) to highlight the critical role pollinators play in our food supply and ecosystem. (PRNewswire)

Lush Cosmetics is a purveyor of good, clean fun. The brand offers luxurious and ethical skincare, haircare and bath products, as well as unique gifts filled with fragrant and effective products. (PRNewsfoto/Lush Cosmetics) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Lush Cosmetics