Meritor Announces New Spec Tool for Driveshaft on Demand Program

TROY, Mich., June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Meritor, Inc. (NYSE: MTOR) today announced an online tool to streamline its 24-hour Driveshaft on Demand (DOD) program, enabling customers to quickly and efficiently identify and order replacement driveshaft products from MeritorPartsXpress.com.

"At Meritor, we are committed to putting out-of-service vehicles back on the road as soon as possible," said Jeff Amalfitano, senior product manager for Meritor. "As we continue to innovate our DOD program, this new update will reduce the time it takes to report and replace customer driveshaft orders compared to the email-based submission process. Enhancing our digital footprint continues to be a priority at Meritor as we work to improve quality and efficiency in customer relations."

The initial launch of the DOD program took place in 2017 to increase turnaround time for customers who required a replacement driveshaft. Product lines included in the program are the Meritor Xtended Lube MXL™, Meritor Permalube™ RPL 20/25/35, Dana Spicer® 10 Series, 1610/1710/1760/1810 and Dana Spicer® 140/170/250/350. In 2020, the program was expanded to include Canadian manufacturing locations to further improve lead time in that region.

The new tool is accessible to registered MeritorPartsXpress.com users on any device including smartphones, tablets and laptops, and includes high-quality images, step-by-step instructions, and instructional videos on how to identify and specify a driveshaft, even when a part number is not readily available.

All replacement driveshafts ordered through Driveshaft on Demand are built with high quality components to exacting Meritor specifications, shipped within 24-hours of the order and come with a 2-year nationwide warranty.

The current email-based order submission process will be phased out. Original equipment dealers and warehouse distributors can now obtain the desired driveshaft directly through the web platform. Customers will still be able to order replacement or customizable driveshafts at competitive prices with same-day or next-day shipping arrangements, eliminating long lead times.

About Meritor

Meritor, Inc. is a leading global supplier of drivetrain, mobility, braking, aftermarket and electric powertrain solutions for commercial vehicle and industrial markets. With more than a 110-year legacy of providing innovative products that offer superior performance, efficiency and reliability, the company serves commercial truck, trailer, off-highway, defense, specialty and aftermarket customers around the world. Meritor is based in Troy, Mich., United States, and is made up of more than 9,600 diverse employees who apply their knowledge and skills in manufacturing facilities, engineering centers, joint ventures, distribution centers and global offices in 19 countries. Meritor common stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol MTOR. For important information, visit the company's website at www.meritor.com.

