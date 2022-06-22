BNY Mellon Wealth Management Expands Dallas Office with Three New Hires

DALLAS, June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BNY Mellon Wealth Management expands its Dallas office with three new additions including Chris Gold as Dallas market president, Megan Steinbach as senior private banker and Dan Patterson as senior wealth manager. They are all based in Dallas and report to Todd Carlton, regional president, Central Region.

(PRNewsfoto/BNY Mellon Wealth Management) (PRNewswire)

"The Dallas office is thriving and attracting new clients and we are well placed to add new talent to further support our Active Wealth framework," said Carlton.

Chris will lead the Dallas area and focus on client relationships, COI interactions, product, service and sales delivery.

Megan will work with new and existing high-net-worth and ultra-high-net-worth clients to develop and implement a strategic plan for managing credit and treasury solutions.

Dan will provide comprehensive wealth management advice, including managing portfolios and providing strategic planning and advice for ultra-high-net-worth clients.

Chris brings more than two decades of wealth management experience and joins BNY Mellon Wealth Management from Northern Trust, where he served as a senior managing director. Prior to that, he held a variety of senior roles at Lazard Asset Management, Bank of America and EY. Chris earned a Bachelor of Arts from DePaul University.

Megan joins BNY Mellon Wealth Management from Northern Trust, where she most recently served as senior private banker. She also held a variety of roles at Frost Bank. Megan earned a Bachelor of Business Administration from Southern Methodist University.

Dan has 35 years of financial services experience and joins BNY Mellon Wealth Management from Northern Trust, where he was a senior investment portfolio manager. Before that, he served as an institutional fixed income portfolio manager at Provident Investment Counsel. Dan earned a Bachelor of Science from Marshall University, a Master of Business Administration from Northern Arizona University and a Juris Doctorate from Whittier College School of Law.

ABOUT BNY MELLON WEALTH MANAGEMENT

For more than two centuries, BNY Mellon Wealth Management has provided services to financially successful individuals and families, their family offices and business enterprises, planned giving programs, and endowments and foundations. It has $305 billion in total client assets as of March 31, 2022, and an extensive network of offices in the U.S. and internationally. BNY Mellon Wealth Management, which delivers leading wealth advice across investments, banking, custody, and wealth and estate planning, conducts business through various operating subsidiaries of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation. A line of business within Wealth Management, BNY Mellon Investor Solutions includes the firm's institutional multi-asset solutions business. The Investor Solutions AUM/AUA is $28.7bn as of March 31, 2022. For more information, visit www.bnymellonwealth.com or follow us on Twitter @BNYMellonWealth.

Media Contact:

Ben Tanner

212-635-8676

Ben.Tanner@bnymellon.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE BNY Mellon Wealth Management