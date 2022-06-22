Imagine360 Receives Gold Star Accreditation for Its Case Management Program

The employer-sponsored health plan insurer also earned URAC accreditations for disease management and health utilization management

PHILADELPHIA, June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Imagine360, a company offering a simplified, total health plan solution for self-funded businesses, today announced they received Utilization Review Accreditation Commission (URAC) accreditation for the company's case management program.

URAC's rigorous review and accreditation demonstrates Imagine360's exemplary care coordination in providing case management to its members. A collaborative process of assessment, planning, facilitation, care coordination, evaluation and advocacy help to ensure each member's comprehensive health needs are met.

"Imagine360 is committed to ensuring exceptional member support and experience, and it is because of this commitment that we received this valued accreditation," said Jeff Bak, President and CEO at Imagine360. "Our credentialed and compassionate healthcare specialists, the 1:1 patient support, and the integration of plan data all support a seamless member experience. The URAC accreditation further distinguishes Imagine360's devotion to quality and accountability. We are very proud to have earned this distinction."

The company also earned the URAC accreditations for disease management, for its ability to meet the needs of members with chronic diseases, and for health utilization management, recognizing its ability to help ensure members get the quality and cost-effective care they need.

Imagine360 offers self-funded businesses and their employees innovative and cost-effective health plan solutions, all while providing the highest quality of member services. The solution is a people-centric, data-driven healthcare journey that includes identifying top-quality healthcare providers, assisting with the management of complex health issues, and ensuring full price protection with deep transparency.

About Imagine360

Imagine360 is a company offering a simplified, total health plan solution for self-funded businesses that combines the financial savings from reference-based pricing with seamless benefits administration and concierge-level member support. The reimagined health plan solution leverages 50+ years of expertise and best-in-class offerings from industry leaders to deliver a more affordable and better healthcare experience.

About URAC

Founded in 1990 as a non-profit organization, URAC is the independent leader in promoting health care quality and patient safety through renowned accreditation programs. URAC develops its evidence-based standards in collaboration with a wide array of stakeholders and industry experts. The company's portfolio of accreditation and certification programs span the health care industry, addressing health care management and operations, pharmacies, telehealth, health plans, medical practices and more. URAC accreditation is a symbol of excellence for organizations to showcase their validated commitment to quality and accountability.

