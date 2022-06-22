Nextuple to Present at McKinsey's 5th Annual Early-Stage Investor Conference

Nextuple Showcases the Nextuple Platform for Market-Driven Omnichannel Fulfillment

ANDOVER, Mass., June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nextuple , a pioneer in transforming retail fulfillment, today announced they have been selected from over 500 start-up applicants to present the Nextuple Platform at McKinsey's 5th Annual Early-Stage Investor Conference ( ESIC ) on June 23rd in the events' Logistics track.

The Nextuple Platform gives retailers the speed, flexibility, and efficiency they need to fulfill orders at lower costs to solve their logistical supply chain challenges. Using a retailer's existing fulfillment network, the Nextuple Platform pools inventory from multiple stores, makes an accurate promise and consolidates orders into fewer shipments, and makes any product available for pickup anywhere in that market.

"The surge in ecommerce, demand for fast, free shipping, and labor shortages have left retailers struggling to locally fulfill their orders," said Darpan Seth, Chief Executive Officer at Nextuple. "Our market-driven fulfillment strategy modernizes retailers' fulfillment experience, delivers faster customer promise while leveraging existing inventory and fulfillment network, and lowers logistics costs. The Nextuple Platform was built using a microservice architecture and makes omnichannel fulfillment a retailer's competitive advantage and brand differentiator."

The McKinsey ESIC is an annual virtual event designed to inspire and advance innovation among a global community of start-ups, investors, researchers, and leading-edge organizations.

About Nextuple

Nextuple helps retailers reduce costs and increase efficiencies by making store-centric fulfillment a reality enabling them to compete with larger retailers such as Amazon. The Nextuple Platform pools inventory from multiple stores consolidates shipping into fewer packages and makes any product available for pickup anywhere in that market. The Company's combination of OMNI fulfillment microservices, logistics services, and deep domain expertise allows retailers to fulfill orders in two days or less without adding more fulfillment centers. To learn more, visit us www.Nextuple.com or follow us on LinkedIn .

