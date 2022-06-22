SGW Artificial Turf Creates an Elegant Backyard Entertaining Haven

CAMARILLO, Calif., June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Synthetic grass has become one of the leading landscaping solutions for homes with pets, kids, or parties. By pairing the natural, verdant look of grass with the durability of synthetic fibers, artificial turf landscaping is the perfect solution for homeowners who love to entertain. One couple in Camarillo, CA enlisted the help of Turf Exchange to install synthetic grass turf ribbons around their flagstone pavers for a durable yet luxurious backyard entertaining space.

Artificial grass installation in Camarillo, CA by Turf Exchange (PRNewswire)

Turf Exchange recently installed more than 1,800 square feet of Synthetic Grass Warehouse's Sierra Pro Clear Permeable artificial turf in a home in Camarillo, CA. TigerTurf Sierra Pro Clear Permeable artificial grass features a dual coloring of field green and field apple green blade tones with brown thatch, and it has a pile height of 1.75 inches. With a 73-ounce face weight, it is ideal for moderate to heavy foot traffic. The innovative Omega fiber shape provides enhanced durability and a soft touch that is ideal for homes with kids, pets, or lots of entertaining. It's also manufactured with UV inhibitors for long-lasting color that won't fade with extended exposure to sunlight. All synthetic grass products from SGW are non-toxic, lead-free, and will drain at a rate of 30 inches of rain per hour per square yard.

Turf Exchange was tasked with installing synthetic grass around 39 flagstone pavers in their client's Camarillo backyard in order to create an elegant and relaxing entertaining space. Having to work around the uniquely-shaped pavers posed a challenge for Turf Exchange, but the end result exceeded the client's expectations. With one dog and lots of entertaining, they needed a durable landscape solution that would impress. By combining durable yet verdant synthetic grass with hard-wearing pavers, Turf Exchange was able to give their client the backyard oasis of their dreams.

Founded by industry executives with expertise in a wide range of related fields, Turf Exchange proudly delivers high-performance artificial grass installations to Southern California residents. Turf Exchange is committed to supporting the state of California both economically and environmentally, sourcing all of its products from California-based suppliers that manufacture in-state. In addition to synthetic grass, Turf Exchange also specializes in gravel installation.

Turf Exchange is Synthetic Grass Warehouse's "Install of the Month" winner for June 2022.

Turf Exchange:

Turf Exchange proudly serves Southern California residents from Santa Barbara to the South Bay. Having been in business for over a decade, Turf Exchange proudly offers a complete range of low-maintenance, high-performance, alternative turf solutions for residential or commercial spaces. You can learn more about Turf Exchange and view its other installations by visiting www.turfexchange.com . They can also be found on Facebook (@ turfexchange ) and Instagram ( @turfexchange ).

About Synthetic Grass Warehouse, Inc.:

Synthetic Grass Warehouse is the exclusive national distributor for TigerTurf and Everlast brands of artificial grass products. Founded in 2004, Synthetic Grass Warehouse specializes in turf products designed for landscaping, pets, putting greens, and playgrounds. SGW provides same-day shipping on all turf orders. Learn more at https://www.syntheticgrasswarehouse.com .

