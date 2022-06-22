ShiftKey Makes a Strategic Investment in Workforce Management Platform OnShift

DALLAS, June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ShiftKey, the largest platform for connecting independent licensed healthcare professionals with open shifts at healthcare facilities in the U.S. announced today that it has completed a strategic investment in Cleveland-based OnShift, the leading provider of workforce management technology for post-acute and long-term care facilities.

"Since our founding, our goal has been to combine the ShiftKey marketplace with a scheduling tool for facility employees. When the opportunity to invest in OnShift came up, we could not have been more excited to join forces with the market leader for scheduling and employee management in post-acute care." Said Tom Ellis, Founder and CEO of ShiftKey.

The vision behind this partnership is to provide facilities with a wholistic view of their schedule showing their own workforce and independent workers in one place to create visibility into their costs and continuing to offer flexibility for how to meet the needs of their business.

"By offering the first complete solution to effectively manage the nursing schedule, our hope is to help alleviate the incredible pressure the industry is under to provide the best quality care while optimizing costs and creating transparency", said Ellis.

While ShiftKey and OnShift will continue to operate independently, clients will benefit from additional new and innovative product offerings to help solve the operational challenges impacting healthcare administrators every day.

"OnShift and ShiftKey share a common vision to transform the healthcare industry by solving the staffing crisis," said Mark Woodka, CEO of OnShift. "This partnership will address the unprecedented workforce challenges that today's healthcare organizations are facing with modern, cost-effective strategies. We are excited about the long-term opportunities that our two world-class companies will deliver to the industry."

About ShiftKey, LLC

Founded in 2016, Dallas, TX based ShiftKey is a platform that is disrupting the way healthcare facilities typically find licensed and certified professionals to fill available shifts. Leveraging marketplace dynamics and deep industry knowledge, the company is playing a vital role in mitigating America's healthcare staffing shortages, enabling direct connections between facilities and healthcare professionals. By offering the opportunity to work as much or as little as they choose and putting the power back into the hands of healthcare workers, ShiftKey is bringing more licensed professionals back into the workforce, a solution that is solving a major crisis in healthcare. Since its inception, healthcare facilities have posted more than 35 million hours of shifts on ShiftKey, interact­ing with hundreds of thousands of professionals looking for flexible work. For more information, visit www.ShiftKey.com

About OnShift:

OnShift's next-generation platform fundamentally transforms the relationship between healthcare organizations and their workers. Our innovative approach to recruitment, hiring, workforce management, pay and engagement fosters a culture where people want to work. That's why thousands of healthcare organizations rely on OnShift's integrated suite of software and services to dramatically reduce turnover rates, decrease costs and improve the quality and continuity of care. For more information, visit www.OnShift.com

