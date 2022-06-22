STEWARD HEALTH CARE'S NORWOOD HOSPITAL IN MASSACHUSETTS PARTNERS WITH BUILD HEALTH INTERNATIONAL TO DONATE SALVAGED BUILDING MATERIALS TO HAITI

After a storm destroyed Norwood Hospital in June 2020, the hospital is building a new facility. The undamaged materials that once made up Norwood will soon be repurposed in Haiti and other vulnerable international communities.

NORWOOD, Mass., June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Norwood Hospital announced their donations of essential building materials and equipment will be leveraged for future international healthcare infrastructure projects, including additions to the Hôpital Universitaire de Mirebalais in Haiti. Following catastrophic flooding, Norwood Hospital is in the process of demolition and reconstructing a new facility. The hospital is partnering with Build Health International (BHI) to collect salvageable materials—such as metal, doors, and sinks—which will be used for global health projects serving vulnerable communities.

"Norwood Hospital is thankful for this project to turn a terrible misfortune into a unique opportunity to help others," said Salvatore Perla, DrPH, President of Norwood Hospital. "The materials that helped us provide care for our community will live on in essential services to the people of Haiti."

"The incredible generosity of the Steward team and the Norwood Hospital allowed BHI to target and access essential materials needed for current and future healthcare infrastructure projects," said Zac Chase, BHI's Director of Partnerships. "Gift-in-kind donations have a tremendous impact on our work and procurement costs. Collaboration is key for BHI, and we welcome any opportunities to repurpose materials to expand global health quality and accessibility."

Among the materials collected from Norwood Hospital, some of the most meaningful were 175 metal, wood and lead-lined standard hospital doors. According to the BHI team, Norwood's donation will help them reallocate money towards purchasing other critical line items, like biomedical equipment. In addition to the doors, other essential materials were collected, including scrub sinks, stainless corner guards, and grab bars, which will present huge cost savings for future international healthcare projects.

The materials collected from Norwood have found a home at a new diagnostic center at the Hôpital Universitaire de Mirebalais in Haiti, and across a number of BHI's pipeline of projects.

Ground was broken on the new Norwood Hospital in December of 2021. The diagnostics center at Haiti's Hôpital Universitaire de Mirebalais is set to open at the end of 2022 and the new Norwood Hospital plans to re-open its doors before the end of 2024 .

