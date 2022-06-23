ASUS Showcases Education Technology Solutions at ISTE 2022

NEW ORLEANS, June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ASUS is pleased to announce the latest lineup of notebooks, desktops, displays, and networking solutions at ISTE 2022 in New Orleans. The lineup features an array of innovative gaming and education products for students and educators in the K-12, higher education and esports education sectors.

Join ASUS at ISTE Booth #3040

Between June 27th and 29th, join us in person at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans to see our products in action in booth #3040. There, you can get hands-on experience with our latest products for education, participate in our ASUS Edu Passport activity for a chance to win awesome daily prizes, and meet our education experts and sales representatives in person. We will also host live sessions with industry thought leaders Monday, June 27th and Tuesday, June 28th between 2:00PM and 3:30PM CDT. Alternatively, you can register for an ISTELive 22 All-Access Pass to get access to digital resources including live-streamed sessions, expo hall demos, and recorded sessions.

ASUS solution for K-12 education

At ASUS, we pursue designs that meet the needs of learners in their first educational experiences in kindergarten. From our rugged, touch-friendly laptops built for students still learning the basics of using a touchpad, keyboard, and mouse, our 2022 lineup of laptops for education includes a wide array of options engineered for the unique needs of K-12 educational institutions. And our complete lineup of mini PCs, displays, peripherals, wireless networking products, and PC components stands ready to meet the needs of all early learners as they advance in skill and knowledge.

The ASUS Chromebook CR1 is a dependable option ready for a wide range of scenarios. Available in clamshell or convertible designs , this laptop is ready for a long lifespan of classroom use with its all-round rubber bumper, spill-resistant keyboard, and ultra-tough hinge. If Microsoft Operating System is the platform of choice, The ASUS BR1100 , also available in clamshell or convertible design , is an excellent starting point for a classroom Windows laptop. Its modular design and bottom-panel captive screws make them easy for your IT staff to service, while its rubber bumper, scratch-resistant cover, spill- and tamper-resistant keyboard, and rubber carrying bar make it a rugged, dependable partner for learning.

The ASUS BE278ACSBK 27" display gives students and staff members a broad canvas for productivity and multitasking. As an ASUS Eye Care monitor , it provides mitigating measures against exposure to blue light and uses a flicker-free backlight—both essential features for protecting the health of young eyes. And with its integrated webcam and AI Noise-Canceling microphone, it's ready for seamless conferencing right out of the box.

Designed for higher education

Students in higher education are ready to take the skills and knowledge they've acquired over years of study and apply it as they pursue their career goals and passion projects. Their work demands ever-more powerful devices with a broader range of connectivity.

ASUS solution for higher education features military grade durability, the thin and light Expertbook Flip B5 14" laptop comes with a powerful processor and features 360-flippable design with touch-screen and garaged stylus, AI noise cancellation technology and spill resistant keyboard, making it a great compact and sturdy option for daily school life. With optional 5G connectivity, 360-flippable design, up to Intel Core i7 processor and 12-hour battery life on the Expertbook Flip B7 14" laptop, students have the ability to be even more productive than ever before.

Built on the same DNA from the ASUS laptops for education line, the ASUS Chromebook Flip CX5 and ASUS Chromebook Flip CX3 offer military grade durability, long battery life, and a convertible design with a touchscreen and a garaged USI stylus. They are equipped for high-end performance of Intel Core processors, Intel Iris Xe graphics, and WiFi 6. Dual USB Type-C ports, a USB Type-A port, and a microSD card slot give students in higher education plentiful options for connecting peripherals, external displays, and storage media. And the additional world-facing camera on the CX3 lets students easily capture photos and videos in tablet mode.

The ASUS H1 LED projector can draw in an entire room of students with its exceptionally bright 3000 lumen output and can project an FHD image with up to a 200" diagonal. 125% coverage of the sRGB and Rec.709 color gamuts delivers accurate colors, and an RJ45 Ethernet port compatible with Crestron RoomView express enables easy remote management.

For mini PC solutions, the compact ASUS Chromebox 4 and the ASUS Mini PC PN63-S1 provides solutions for students in higher grade levels that pursue specialized interests. The PN63-S1 ultra-compact PC offers a substantial presence with minimal desk space, supporting Intel Core processors, up to 64GB of DDR4 RAM, PCIe Gen 4x4 M.2 SSDs, and the latest WiFi 6E connectivity.

Built for esports



At ASUS, we understand the challenges of designing hardware for the needs of esports in the education space. Schools all over the world have found that esports programs give them a unique opportunity to increase student engagement, build vital career skills, and bolster academic performance. We're committed to supporting our partners in education with complete esports solutions from pre-built desktops to a selection of gaming laptops, gaming monitors, and peripherals.

Through our Republic of Gamers (ROG) family, we deliver long-lasting and high-performance PCs purpose-built for the needs of esports programs. The ROG Strix GT15 desktop gaming PC offers tournament-grade performance with its powerful 12th Gen Intel CPU, up to the Core i7-12700KF, and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 GPU. Our innovative multi-chamber thermal design isolates the heat-producing components to help the cooling system operate quietly and efficiently, and helps ensure a long product lifespan. A built-in carrying handle makes the GT15 easy to set up and easy to move. Students love the gamer style of this PC—especially the RGB LEDs on the chassis and bundled keyboard and mouse that they can easily synchronize through Aura Sync.

For a portable solution, the ROG Strix SCAR 15 delivers the performance and features that students need for gaming. With up to an Intel Core i9-12900H CPU and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Laptop GPU, the Strix SCAR 15 provides a full range of performance options: ROG Intelligent Cooling features, including liquid metal thermal compound and 84-blade Arc Flow fans, allow these premier components to deliver their full performance. The SCAR 15's 300Hz FHD display or 240Hz QHD panel provides options for performance versus balance. Multiple RGB LED lighting zones with support for Aura Sync allows students to personalize the appearance of their laptops, and an all-day battery ensures versatile usage.

The ROG display and peripherals lines provides esports programs a wide array of options that pair perfectly with ROG gaming desktop PCs. With its 27" panel and 2560x1440 resolution, the ROG Swift PG279QM offers a large, high-resolution window and a lightning-quick 240Hz refresh rate that gives students a moment-by-moment advantage as they track the action in their favorite fast-paced games. ROG headsets like the ROG Delta and ROG Delta S feature AI Noise Cancellation technology to automatically filter out background noise and industry-leading hi-fi ESS 9281 Quad DAC™, plus MQA support for impeccably detailed audio to allow students to hear clearly with superior sound quality. ROG gaming keyboards such as the ROG Strix Scope RX provides specialized key switches built for speedy, responsive actuation in-game. Lastly, the ROG Gladius III and ROG gaming mice feature optical sensors that track movement with unerring precision, even in the heat of battle and offers an exceptional lifespan thanks to its push-fit socket design .

About ISTE 2022:

The full lineup will be displayed at the ISTE 2022 conference in New Orleans from June 27-29 at the ASUS Booth (#3040).

For more information about ISTE and ASUS education solutions and products, please visit https://www.asus.com/us/site/iste2022/ .

About ASUS

ASUS is a global technology leader that provides the world's most innovative and intuitive devices, components and solutions to deliver incredible experiences that enhance the lives of people everywhere. With its team of 5,000 in-house R&D experts, ASUS is world-renowned for continuously reimagining today's technologies for tomorrow, garners more than 11 awards every day for quality, innovation and design, and is ranked among Fortune's World's Most Admired Companies.

