Colt DCS appoints David Crowther as the company's new Chief Financial Officer

Crowther to facilitate the development of the finance team and business growth

LONDON, June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Colt Data Centre Services (DCS), a leading provider of global hyperscale and large enterprise data centre solutions, today announced the appointment of David Crowther to the role of Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Crowther will be responsible for leading and developing Colt DCS' finance team to support and align with the business's ambitious growth plans.

Crowther brings over 20 years of experience in senior financial positions, previously holding CFO roles at TelecityGroup and most recently Chime Communications. At TelecityGroup he was responsible for leading financial aspects of the company's IPO and eventual sale to Equinix.

"I'm thrilled to be joining Colt DCS at this period of immense growth, and off the back of its ambitious expansion plans announced earlier in the year. I'm committed to ensuring that the finance team is an integral part of continuing to elevate Colt DCS' reputation in the market, and commitments to sustainable growth and profitability."

Crowther's role as CFO will focus on several key aspects including, driving financial performance by focusing on project returns and profitability; improving governance such that Colt DCS maintains strong controls but also structuring them so that they are a business facilitator; and evolving the finance function in line with the Company's growth needs such that it remains seamlessly integrated and supportive to the other key functions within Colt DCS.

Crowther's role will also extend to helping Colt DCS measure the ESG investments that the business is currently undertaking on its journey to achieving net zero emissions by 2030.

"Our business has grown exponentially over that last 5-6 years, where we have seen Colt DCS become a serious contender in the hyperscale data centre space. David and the plethora of experience he brings given his background is testament to the calibre of talent that our business is attracting," said Niclas Sanfridsson, CEO at Colt DCS. "Crowther will be an integral part of facilitating our ambitious expansion plans and positions the business as the most trusted, sustainable, customer-centric hyperscale data centre operator in the industry."

About Colt DCS

Colt Data Centre Services provide true service and operational excellence in the sustainable design, build, delivery and operational management of hyperscale data centres across Europe and APAC. We provide data centre solutions to hyperscale and large enterprise customers across 14 state of the art carrier neutral data centres spanning 8 cities.

Our Hyperscale and colocation solutions allow our customers freedom to plan effectively for the growth of their business, knowing that their data centre strategy is ready for the demands of tomorrow.

We have over 25 years of experience in the industry, delivering on our vision of being the most trusted and customer centric data center operator in the market. We put environmental awareness at the heart of everything we do because we know it's the right thing to do for our planet. That's why we're taking the ownership to reduce our environmental impact globally and make sustainability a key strategic driver. As part of our sustainability journey, alongside our sister company we are committed to achieving global net zero emissions for our own operations by 2030.

