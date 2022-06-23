Global energy service provider Interwell upgrades to IFS Cloud to digitalise and drive dynamic growth

IFS solution will support company transformation and deliver faster access to innovations to drive enhanced performance

LONDON, June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- IFS, the global cloud enterprise software company, today announced that global energy services company, Interwell, has chosen to upgrade its existing enterprise resource planning (ERP) and enterprise asset management (EAM) software to the latest IFS Cloud™ solution to drive efficiencies across its global operations. At the same time, the Norway-based product and service company has selected IFS Customer Success Services, an engagement framework designed to streamline day-to-day support for customers using IFS solutions.

The implementation will support the digitalisation of operations at Interwell and enable the company to bring technological innovations to market faster. By providing greater transparency and traceability across enterprise operations, it will help the operator achieve enhanced control of equipment rental costs and, at a higher level, of group consolidation.

The solution covers functionality used by more than 500 in all Interwell regions across the enterprise, including a wide range of business functions, from finance to supply chain management; maintenance; assembly; human capital management (HCM); quality, health, safety and environment (QHSE) and business intelligence (BI).

IFS Cloud will provide Interwell with a more standardised solution, offering the company easier and faster access to innovations across all of these functional areas. The implementation of new technology such as artificial intelligence (AI) and sensors will allow Interwell to look further into preventative maintenance, for example, while new functionality within HR will enable them to better match the right person to the right task.

Katrine Eide, VP QHSE / Chief Compliance Officer, Interwell, said: "We have built a close collaborative working relationship with IFS and have always been impressed with the quality and functionality of their solutions and their experience and expertise across the energy sector. The decision to upgrade to IFS Cloud was an intuitive one for us. We are confident that the scalability and power of the solution will enable us to expand our business dynamically by bringing in innovative new technologies to drive operational efficiencies and growth."

In addition, IFS Customer Success Services will give Interwell a bespoke success plan for their business, with ongoing success management and services sized to meet their business needs. The success plan will ensure that Interwell's priorities are clearly understood and communicated, and it will provide a mechanism to capture opportunities for improvement as well as tracking and reporting progress.

Ann-Kristin Sander, Managing Director, Nordics, IFS said: "Interwell is a fast-growing, ambitious energy services company which has always been forward-thinking and willing to embrace the latest innovative technologies to drive their business goals. We are thrilled that they have decided to expand their relationship with us by opting to upgrade to IFS Cloud. We are looking forward to working with them in the years to come to further guide them on their journey to ongoing operational success."

About Interwell:

Interwell develops and offers sealing technology and well integrity solutions. Our products help oil and gas operators to achieve the highest possible rate of recovery of hydrocarbons while reducing operational complexity, risk and environmental footprint. Existing wells make up the bulk of the activity, where the products are used throughout the well's life cycle up to and including final closure. Interwell's products also have applications within energy transition markets related to gas storage, carbon capture and geothermal wells. For more information, please visit www.interwell.com

About IFS

IFS develops and delivers cloud enterprise software for companies around the world who manufacture and distribute goods, build and maintain assets, and manage service-focused operations. Within our single platform, our industry specific products are innately connected to a single data model and use embedded digital innovation so that our customers can be their best when it really matters to their customers—at the Moment of Service™. The industry expertise of our people and of our growing ecosystem, together with a commitment to deliver value at every single step, has made IFS a recognized leader and the most recommended supplier in our sector. Our team of 4,500 employees every day live our values of agility, trustworthiness and collaboration in how we support our 10,000+ customers. Learn more about how our enterprise software solutions can help your business today at ifs.com.

