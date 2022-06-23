MINNEAPOLIS, June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Independent Pet Partners (IPP), Pet Business magazine's 2022 Retailer of the Year recipient and parent company to omni-retail brands Chuck & Don's, Kriser's, Loyal Companion and Natural Pawz, is celebrating "Cat World Domination Day" (June 24) by announcing a slate of cat product additions, value enhancements and events to make achieving pet wellness easier for pet parents and their feline loved ones. To kick it off, the retail brands are offering special offers on all cat products all weekend, from June 24-27.

Independent Pet Partners Introduces New Benefits to Cat Pet Parents in Celebration of "Cat World Domination Day"

While Cat World Domination Day occurs once a year, IPP believes every day should feel like cat world day and be a celebration of cats and the pet parents who care for them. "We recently surveyed cat pet parents to understand how to better meet their needs. This along with our pet wellness philosophy, The Five Pillars of Pet Wellness®, culminated in some exciting new additions for cats in our stores and online," said Harry Freed, VP of Merchandising.

More Products, More Value and More Fun for Cat Pet Parents

To give cat lovers more choices to meet the needs of their pets, the product assortment additions include a greater depth and variety of food, treats, toys and litter. Providing greater everyday value for pet parents, the brands' loyalty programs will be enhanced in July to include cat-specific benefits: 10% discount on toys, supplements, and litter with the purchase of dry cat food. This additional value makes it easier for pet parents to achieve their cat's wellness. Beginning in August, all Chuck & Don's, Kriser's, Loyal Companion and Natural Pawz will be hosting "Cat-urday" events. These fun and informative activities include giveaways, contests, and educational opportunities on all things cat to help pet parents make the right choices for their furry friends.

With this continuous expansion of cat products and programs, IPP's brand retailers are now the purrfect place for cat parents to spoil their favorite animals.

For more information, visit www.ippwellness.com.

About Independent Pet Partners

IPP is comprised of four brands of independent pet retailers: Chuck & Don's, Kriser's, Loyal Companion and Natural Pawz. IPP was founded to bring together a community of experts from nutritionists to groomers to behaviorists dedicated to holistic pet wellness, with everything needed under one virtual and physical roof, including food, supplies and services. In 2019, IPP founded an industry-first registered trademark definition of "pet wellness" to make pet parenting easier to understand and simpler to implement. The Five Pillars of Pet Wellness® establishes a practical guide for pet families in the care and wellbeing of their pets, which is focused on a model of prevention science, wellness needs and overall happiness, helping pets to thrive and live longer: Nourishment, Play, Comfort, Companionship & Purpose. For more information, visit ippwellness.com.

