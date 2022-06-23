Watercrest Senior Living Group Achieves 5-Time Certification as a Great Place to Work®

VERO BEACH, Fla., June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- For five consecutive years, Great Place to Work Institute and its senior care partner Activated Insights have honored Watercrest Senior Living Group with certification as a Great Place to Work.

Watercrest Senior Living Group celebrates their fifth consecutive year as a certified Great Place to Work. Watercrest Senior Living communities are located throughout the southeastern United States. (PRNewswire)

The certification process involved surveying 100% of Watercrest's 794 associates from over 18 locations across the southeastern United States. More than 60 elements of team members' experience on the job were evaluated, including employee pride in the organization's community impact, belief that their work makes a difference, and feeling their work has special meaning. Rankings are based on employees' experiences, regardless of title or position.

"Celebrating five consecutive years as a certified Great Place to Work reinforces Watercrest Senior Living Group's reputation as a best-in-class senior living provider in our nation," says Marc Vorkapich, principal and CEO of Watercrest Senior Living Group. "Our associates positive feedback solidifies that Watercrest is fostering a culture where team members are recognized for their unique contributions and encouraged to cultivate their God-given talents."

Prior to hiring, Watercrest deploys a rigorous behavioral based interview process to discover how candidates' values align with the Watercrest mission and vision. Selected candidates proudly display their core value on their name badge, honoring a call to serve seniors. During this year's survey process, one Watercrest associate wrote, "I have worked in the assisted living field for nearly 15 years and this was by far the most organized and professional hiring and onboarding and new hire training that I have ever received from a company as a new associate."

Great workplaces are defined by employees' levels of trust, pride and camaraderie, but the best workplaces are characterized by factors such as executive team effectiveness, innovation experience, complexity, and financial sustainability, all which contribute to a great workplace for associates at every level within the organization.

"We focus on hiring for character and consistently developing each associate's competencies," says Whitney Lane, Chief Operating Officer of Watercrest. "By providing a strong foundation of leadership, training and trust, we encourage our associates to excel and to support the growth of their fellow associates, which in turn means an exceptional experience for our residents."

A Watercrest associate supporting this ideal quoted in their survey that Watercrest, "makes people feel at home, not only with the residents, but with staff as well. We all treat each other like family, never a moment where I felt like an outsider, and that is what makes this place unique."

About Watercrest Senior Living Group

Watercrest Senior Living Group was founded to honor our mothers and fathers, aspiring to become a beacon for quality in senior living by surpassing standards of care, service and associate training. Watercrest senior living communities are recognized for their luxury aesthetic, exceptional amenities, world-class care, and innovative memory care programming offering unparalleled service to seniors living with Alzheimer's and dementia. A certified Great Place to Work, Watercrest specializes in the development and operations of assisted living and memory care communities and the growth of servant leaders. For information, visit www.watercrestseniorliving.com.

About Activated Insights

Activated Insights is the senior care affiliate of Great Place to Work, the global authority on high-trust, high-performance workplace cultures. Through its aging services certification program, Activated Insights helps Great Place to Work recognize outstanding workplace cultures in the aging services industry and produce the annual Fortune "Best Workplaces for Aging Services™" as well as other Great Place to Work Best Workplaces lists for Millennials, Women, Diversity, Small & Medium Companies, and various regions. Through its employee engagement platform, Activated Insights helps clients create great workplaces that outpace peers on key business metrics like revenue growth, profitability, and retention.

