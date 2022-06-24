Industrial Service Solutions expands automation expertise with Servo South acquisition

HOUSTON, June 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Industrial Service Solutions (ISS) has acquired full ownership of Servo South, Inc., a U.S.-based electronic and electromechanical service provider specializing in CNC machinery and automated manufacturing. The acquisition expands ISS' position in the rapid-growth industrial automation sector, facilitating extension of servo motor and electronics repair services at key ISS facilities across the United States.

Core competencies the Servo South acquisition brings to ISS include servo motor repair, electronics repair, AC/DC motor repair, hydraulics repair, and field service work for industrial automation systems. Man-machine interfaces used to operate and maintain robotic systems in the field are also serviced.

"A single component failure can take an entire automated system offline, and the downtime can be measured in minutes," said Barry Beaver, owner of Servo South. "All our repair services are performed to factory specifications, as quickly as same-day. Component repair versus replacement is not only much faster given current supply chain challenges, it's a more cost-effective solution as well."

The services that are currently performed in Servo South's three current locations in the Carolinas dovetail with Industrial Service Solutions centers of excellence nationwide, enabling rapid expansion of Servo South's services and expertise.

"Between supply-constrained markets and broader automation trends, servo motor and electronics service will be an important growth factor for ISS," said Wade Stockstill, CEO of Industrial Service Solutions. "By combining our engineering capabilities and nationwide reach with Servo South's track record with specialized electronic services, ISS will maximize process-critical uptime for a broader customer base."

Industrial Service Solutions maximizes process-critical uptime, delivering technology, insights and expertise to keep industry moving. The company is America's largest independent provider of rotating equipment, process equipment, and inspection services, serving the automation, manufacturing, construction, food and beverage, energy, transportation, maritime, aerospace, and defense industries. Learn more at http://www.iss-na.com.

Media Contact:

Cameron Wallace, Vice President of Marketing

281-235-8388

View original content:

SOURCE Industrial Service Solutions