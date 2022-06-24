Rally House Brings 7th Store to Cleveland Market

CLEVELAND, June 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Downtown Cleveland gains a new Rally House store in the historic Caxton Building within the Gateway District. Rally House Gateway is conveniently situated down the street from Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Progressive Field, and FirstEnergy Stadium, a prime location for fans to get team gear and local apparel from this reputable, family-owned sports and merchandise retailer.

Rally House is a specialty sports boutique that offers a large selection of apparel, gifts and home décor representing local NCAA, NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL and MLS teams. We also carry local novelties and regional-inspired apparel, gifts and food. With locations in the Midwest, South and Northeast, we bring stylish sports apparel and unique team gifts to cities where fans live, work and cheer. (PRNewswire)

Rally House finds immense joy in being able to provide a larger pool of fans with sports apparel and localized merch they love. "This store is one we've been looking forward to opening for a couple of years now," describes Senior District Manager Hannah James. "I'm so excited to see it come to life and bring another business to the Gateway District!"

Patrons visiting Rally House Gateway will find a plethora of jerseys, hats, accessories, gifts, and many more products from prestigious brand names like Nike, New Era, and '47. Additionally, several widely loved pro teams are in stock at this new Rally House store, giving area fans a chance to gear up on their way to watch legendary franchises like the Cleveland Browns, the Cleveland Cavaliers, and the Cleveland Guardians.

There is a wide variety of local apparel and accessories alongside all the outstanding sports merchandise available at Rally House Gateway. Residents and visitors will appreciate the diverse assortment of Cleveland-inspired products featuring hometown favorites such as Bertman Ball Park Mustard, the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, Cleveland Whiskey, and more.

Rally House wants every customer to have a positive shopping experience, which is why those that stop into Rally House Gateway can expect nothing but the best customer service. For added convenience, there's also an abundance of items available online at www.rallyhouse.com, with shipping options for every state.

Remain up-to-speed on store news and updates by visiting www.rallyhouse.com/rally-house-gateway or follow Rally House Gateway on Facebook (@RallyGateway) and Instagram (@rallygateway).

About Rally House

Rally House and Sampler Stores Inc. is a family-owned specialty boutique that offers a large selection of apparel, hats, gifts and home décor representing local NCAA, NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL, and MLS teams in addition to locally inspired apparel, gifts and food. Proudly based in Lenexa, Kansas, Rally House operates 100+ locations across 13 states.

CONTACT:

Hannah James, District Manager

hjames@rallyhouse.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Rally House