United Way Worldwide Appoints Tom Lowery as Senior Vice President of Learning and Development

ALEXANDRIA, Va., June 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, United Way Worldwide (UWW) announced the appointment of Tom Lowery as Senior Vice President of Learning and Development.

In this role, Lowery will support large-scale growth with a focus on innovation and sustainability. Lowery will begin his work with United Way Worldwide on June 30, 2022.

"I look forward to joining United Way Worldwide and leading innovative learning and business transformation initiatives that will position us to work more effectively with each other, our partners and the communities we serve globally," Lowery said. "The important work in health, education, and economic sustainability at the forefront of United Way's work are services I am delighted to help drive around the world."

Lowery has more than 25 years of experience in developing executive and emerging leaders, strengthening teams, leading talent-management initiatives, and guiding organizational change. He led the corporate university and global talent management for information-technology research and advisory firm Gartner, and executive and board-volunteer development for the national office of the $7.7B federations of U.S. YMCAs. He has consulted to Fortune 100 companies and national nonprofit organizations on team and performance optimization. Most recently, Lowery served as Assistant Vice President, Leadership Development & Organizational Change for Easterseals.

Lowery is a dual citizen of the U.S. and Ireland, accentuating his approach to work through a global lens. He holds an MA in Ethical Leadership from Claremont Lincoln University and a BA from Pitzer College, both in Claremont, California.

About United Way:

United Way brings people together to build strong communities where everyone thrives. As the world's largest privately funded charity serving 95% of U.S. communities and 37 countries and territories, our humanitarian aid supports 48 million people every year. Through United Way, communities tackle tough challenges and work with private, public, and nonprofit partners to boost education, economic solutions, and health resources. United Way is the mission of choice for 2.5 million volunteers, 7.7 million donors, and 45,000 corporate partners in more than 1,100 communities worldwide in our second century of service. Together, we are building resilient, equitable communities across the globe. Learn more at UnitedWay.org. Follow us: @United Way and #LiveUnited.

