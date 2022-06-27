BiasSync Announces New Tool to Measure Workplace Happiness

Using science-backed data, The BiasSync Workplace Happiness Index™ is a powerful asset in improving retention

LOS ANGELES, June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BiasSync announced the release of a new assessment tool that measures key factors driving employee turnover risk. The tool is aimed at helping companies gauge the overall effects of bias within their organizations.

Numerous studies reveal that happiness at the workplace correlates to higher retention rates. Indeed, according to the Harvard Business Review, "happiness raises nearly every business and educational outcome: raising sales by 37%, productivity by 31%, and accuracy on tasks by 19%, as well as a myriad of health and quality of life improvements."

"We're pleased to offer our latest assessment, especially during a time of heightened turnover," said BiasSync Cofounder and CEO Michele Ruiz. "Research and data show that one of the top reasons people leave their positions is because they work in a toxic environment," she added. "Now companies large and small stand to benefit from clear data that indicates the level of their employees' happiness."

Designed by organizational behavior Ph.D.s, the BiasSync Workplace Happiness Index™ offers insights into key metrics so companies can identify turnover risks while improving morale and retention. Indeed, research shows that voluntary employee turnover costs companies up to $1 trillion a year, or up to twice one employee's annual salary.

In addition to revealing employee satisfaction levels, the BiasSync Workplace Happiness Index™ provides clear direction for diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) efforts. A flexible, customizable diagnostic tool, the Index provides a valuable snapshot into employees' attitudes and insights, serving as an early pulse-check for culture and DEI initiatives.

About BiasSync

Los Angeles-based BiasSync is a SaaS company providing a science-based solution designed to help organizations more effectively assess, measure and manage unconscious bias in the work environment. Its purpose is to create a more fair and respectful workplace.

For more information, visit https://biassync.com

