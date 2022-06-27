Epson Now Shipping New High-Speed, Compact SureColor T7770D 44-Inch Technical, CAD and Graphics Printer

Wide-Format Dual Roll Printer Features Innovative Design and Delivers Fastest in Class Print Speeds1 for Technical Professionals and Reprographics Providers

LOS ALAMITOS, Calif., June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With a space-saving design to fit into office spaces and production environments previously not possible, Epson today announced availability of the new SureColor® T7770D 44-inch dual roll printer. Featuring an innovative, compact design, the technical printer is the first available model in the new line of production-class SureColor T-Series wide-format printing solutions designed to meet the complex and demanding needs of technical and production printing environments.

Engineered to deliver breakthrough performance, the SureColor T7770D features industry-leading 2.64-inch PrecisionCore® printhead technology to deliver outstanding image quality and accurate details, even at its fastest in class print speeds.1 Plus, it prints posters and POP displays at speeds over 300 sqft/hr, technical drawings at production-class speeds over 1400 sqft/hr, and A1/D-size prints as fast as 16 seconds.2 Up to 25 percent smaller than competitors,3 the SureColor T7770D features a compact, innovative design with complete front operation so it can be pushed against a wall, leaving more room for a walkway and other equipment – ideal for space-constrained production environments. Leveraging UltraChrome® XD3 6-color inks including, a new Red ink, ideal for producing red branding colors, it creates water, smudge, and fade resistant output with crip lines and vibrant colors for graphics, signage, blueprints, documents, and more.

"As businesses continue to grow, there is an increasing demand for functional solutions that not only maximize productivity and efficiency, but also fit seamlessly into any workspace. This is especially important for offices and facilities with limited floor space," said Jacob Hardin, product manager, Professional Imaging, Epson America, Inc. "With the new SureColor T7770D, businesses can create outstanding quality graphics more quickly and efficiently than ever before – all in a small footprint. Committed to meeting the needs of customers, Epson designed the new line of production-class SureColor T-Series printers to help drive a new wave of innovation in production."

The SureColor T7770D offers seamless, dual-roll productivity, accommodating two media types or sizes, or the second roll can be used as a take-up reel for roll-to-roll production. An innovative Adobe® Embedded Print engine with four on-board Intel Atom CPUs quickly processes complicated PDF data and accurately reproduces transparent design layers at speeds up to three times faster than previous generations.

More about the SureColor T7770D

Print on a wide range of media for various applications – Print on a variety of media, including glossy, technical, bond, matte and specialty medias, and rigid poster board up to 1.5 mm thick

Easy setup and operation – Fast, easy setup with minimal assembly required, plus 4.3-inch touch screen control panel, automated routine maintenance and user self-service for convenient operation

Versatile connectivity – High-Speed USB 3.0, Gigabit Ethernet or Wi-Fi ® connectivity (2.4 GHz and 5 GHz) options to fit virtually any production workflow

Enhanced IT and security features – Over 28 IT security features for office or remote office locations, including IC card option for user control and tracking, SSD Encryption and IEEE 802.1x

Maximize productivity with included Epson Software Suite and Epson Cloud Solution PORT — Remotely manage and monitor your printer fleet from convenience of your laptop or smart device

Pricing and Availability

The SureColor T7770D 44-inch dual roll model (MSRP $6,945) is now available through Epson Authorized Professional Imaging Resellers. Additional 44-, 36- and 24-inch printers and optional production stackers will be available in late 2022 and early 2023. For additional information, visit https://epson.com/TSeriesProduction.

About Epson

Epson is a global technology leader dedicated to co-creating sustainability and enriching communities by leveraging its efficient, compact, and precision technologies and digital technologies to connect people, things, and information. The company is focused on solving societal issues through innovations in home and office printing, commercial and industrial printing, manufacturing, visual and lifestyle. Epson's goal is to become carbon negative and eliminate use of exhaustible underground resources such as oil and metal by 2050.

Led by the Japan-based Seiko Epson Corporation, the worldwide Epson Group generates annual sales of around JPY 1 trillion. global.epson.com/

Epson America, Inc., based in Los Alamitos, Calif., is Epson's regional headquarters for the U.S., Canada, and Latin America. To learn more about Epson, please visit: epson.com. You may also connect with Epson America on Facebook (facebook.com/Epson), Twitter (twitter.com/EpsonAmerica), YouTube (youtube.com/EpsonAmerica), and Instagram (instagram.com/EpsonAmerica).

* This product uses only genuine Epson-brand cartridges. Other brands of ink cartridges and ink supplies are not compatible and, even if described as compatible, may not function properly.

1 Compared to similarly featured CAD/Technical printers, A1/D sized prints, in fastest printing mode, priced at $10,000 MSRP (USD) or less based on manufacturers' published specifications and industry available as of May 2021. Actual print times will vary. Print speeds are based on the print engine speed only. Total throughput time for any print depends on various factors including workstation configuration, file size, print resolution, ink coverage and networking. Actual print times with vary. Print speeds are based on the print engine speed only. Total throughput time for any print depends on various factors including workstation configuration, file size, print resolution, ink coverage and networking.

2 Actual print times will vary. Print speeds are based on the print engine speed only. Total throughput time for any print depends on various factors including workstation configuration, file size, print resolution, ink coverage and networking.

3 Compared to similarly featured CAD/Technical printers priced at $10,000 MSRP (USD) or less based on manufacturers' published specifications and industry available as of May 2021.

EPSON, PrecisionCore, SureColor, and UltraChrome are registered trademarks and EPSON Exceed Your Vision is a registered logomark of Seiko Epson Corporation. All other product and brand names are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of their respective companies. Epson disclaims any and all rights in these marks. Copyright 2022 Epson America, Inc.

