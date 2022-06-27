LENNAR DEBUTS GUADALUPE HEIGHTS IN SEGUIN, TX, NORTHEAST OF SAN ANTONIO

SEGUIN, Texas, June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lennar, one of the nation's leading homebuilders, announced today the grand opening of Guadalupe Heights, a beautiful new community of single-family homes situated just outside of Northeast New Braunfels, 14 miles from downtown San Marcos and conveniently located between San Antonio and Austin.

"Guadalupe Heights offers it all – thoughtfully-designed homes, small-town charm and close proximity to all the conveniences of San Antonio and Austin metro areas," said Lennar Division President Brian Barron. "We are delighted to introduce our beautiful Lennar Homes to this unique setting."

Located in southeast Seguin near the Guadalupe River, Guadalupe Heights offers homes from the Watermill and Barrington collections, which range from 1,047 to 1,874 square feet, with 3 to 5 bedrooms and 2 to 3.5 baths. Pricing at Guadalupe Heights begins in the upper $200,000s.

All homes feature thoughtfully designed floorplans that include generous living spaces, gourmet kitchens and resort-style owner's suites. The homes also offer technology upgrades that meet the needs of the most contemporary homebuyer. The exterior styles of the homes feature low-maintenance fiber-cement siding, a selection of exterior design options and sodded yards.

Guadalupe Heights features Lennar's signature Everything's Included® program, where the homebuilder's most popular options and upgrades are built into the base price of the home, including granite countertops and backsplashes, designer cabinetry, GE® stainless steel appliances, low-VOC interior paint and a host of other carefully curated interior touches and designer fixtures.

Guadalupe Heights welcome home center is located at 159 Wolf Crest Blvd., within the Guadalupe Heights master planned community, offering trails, open spaces, picnic areas and immediate access to the Guadalupe River. Residents will enjoy local shopping and eateries and quick access to New Braunfels, the popular Gruene Historic District and the 227-acre Max Starcke Park, which offers fishing, trails, picnic areas, sport courts, playgrounds, a wave pool and an 18-hole golf course. For commuting residents, Guadalupe Heights is adjacent to State Highway 46 and just minutes from Interstates 10 and 35.

Children living at Guadalupe Heights are served by the Seguin Independent School District. Seguin is also home to Texas State University, providing a broad postsecondary curriculum.

For more information on these new communities, call (210) 393-8095, visit www.lennar.com or visit the Guadalupe Heights community website.

