NFL GREAT BRANDON SHORT HOSTS FUNDRAISER TO SUPPORT STUDENTS IMPACTED BY GUN VIOLENCE

PITTSBURGH, June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NFL alum Brandon Short will host a star-studded fundraiser to benefit The Karli Short Better Tomorrow Foundation, a scholarship fund honoring Short's daughter who was murdered by gun violence.

The new philanthropy provides financial support for college students grappling with the fallout of gun violence ensuring students can achieve their own potential.

The inaugural fundraiser will be a red-carpet gala on Friday, July 15 at the Omni William Penn Hotel in Pittsburgh. Emceed by Anthony "Spice" Adams, the gala will feature an all-star line-up of supporters including NFL greats Franco Harris, LaVar Arrington, Mike Logan and many more.

A one-of-a-kind online auction – open now – features priceless memorabilia and experiences.

Auction items include:

Two tickets to Super Bowl LVII

Bachelorette "Men Tell All" Taping: Exclusive studio entry and meet and greet with host Jesse Palmer

Fantasy football pick consultation with Jay Glazer , NFL insider for FOX NFL Sunday

Four Giants vs Eagles tickets with pregame sideline passes: December 11 at MetLife Stadium

Two Steelers vs Ravens tickets with pregame sideline passes: December 11 at Heinz Field

Four LA Rams vs Panthers tickets with pregame sideline passes: October 16 at Sofi Stadium

Four Penn State vs Ohio State Football tickets with pregame sideline passes: October 29 at Bever Stadium

Four New Orleans Pelican basketball tickets

Aaron Donald Signed Jersey: 3x Defensive Player of the Year

Saquon Barkley Signed Helmet: NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year

Eli Manning Signed Jersey: 2x Super Bowl Champion and MVP

Zion Williamson Signed Jersey: First Overall pick in the 2019 NBA draft

Sail Around Manhattan: Narwhal Yacht Charter

To donate, purchase tickets, bid on auction items, and explore sponsorships, go to www.ksbettertomorrow.org

ABOUT The Karli Short Better Tomorrow Foundation

Karli Short, 26, and her unborn child were killed last September. Unfortunately, this senseless tragedy is not rare. 45,000+ Americans die from gun-related injuries annually and their loved ones suffer significant trauma. Our mission is to provide financial support for college students dealing with this tragedy.

"Karli's legacy won't be defined by the wrong that was done to her, but by the kindness and compassion that radiated from her," said Short. "We are honoring Karli's magnificent spirit by lifting up those who are struggling."

More info: Follow on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter @KarliShortBetterTomorrow.

