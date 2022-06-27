Sense Fitness Announces New Website for Women's Yoga Wear and Men's Gym Apparel

Free shipping offered on orders of $75 or more

BATON ROUGE, La., June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sense Fitness is thrilled to announce the launch of its new website for women's yoga wear and men's gym apparel. The company well known for its sport leggings and premium performance activewear is offering customers free shipping for orders of $75 or more.

SF BUTTER SOFT LEGGINGS - BLACK (PRNewswire)

"Look Good, Feel Good, Be Good"

Sense Fitness is a rising fitness brand poised to compete with Nike, Gymshark and Under Armour that offers apparel that's not only practical for a workout but inspires with its fantastic visual appeal. The company is already the top supplier of women's leggings in the United States.

"I want to introduce my new website for women's yoga wear and men's gym apparel. I am devoted to helping people enjoy their yoga and fitness experiences, while feeling comfortable and fashionable," said CEO and founder Aaron Elzy.

The most popular styles of premium performance activewear from Sense Fitness include floral print high-waisted leggings, sports bras, Iron Club tank tops and SF Positive vibes sleeveless hoodies.

Sport leggings and activewear have become a mainstay for women's fitness and women's everyday lives. Sense Fitness understands this and has produced and designed some of the most comfortable and beautiful leggings for yoga and women on the go.

Sense Fitness offers quality activewear with the best materials. Fabrics move with you and keep you comfortable. All fabric wash well on cold settings and flat drying is recommended.

"Every day is another day to live your life to the fullest," added Elzy. "Our clothing is a celebration of what it truly means to be inspired. Be your best self and invite those around you to also enjoy the journey. Discover premium performance activewear with Sense Fitness."

Sense Fitness also offers wholesale prices to fitness centers for retail, as well as to small and large clothing boutiques.

To shop now and join their mailing list for exclusive offers and discounts, visit sensefitnessco.com.

Media Contact:

Aaron Elzy

1-225-341-0062

aaronelzy@sensefitnessco.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Sense Fitness, LLC