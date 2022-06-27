Tilly and National WILDLIFE Federation Team Up to Create Sustainable Designs for Homeowners Across the Country

Educating & Empowering Individuals to Make Impactful Changes in their Own Yards

NEW YORK, June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tilly, the personalized online landscape design service that creates custom landscape design plans for homeowners nationwide and the nation's leading conservation organization, National Wildlife Federation, have teamed up to help homeowners across the country easily design sustainable landscape plans for their yards.

Tilly and the National Wildlife Federation have teamed up to help homeowners easily design sustainable landscape plans.

Tilly reaches thousands of eager homeowners a year through their online landscape design services. Sustainability has always been a key focus, but through this strategic alignment the National Wildlife Federation will provide additional in-depth training to Tilly's landscape designers and landscape architects. Tilly's team is composed of designers who live across the country and handle projects remotely in their given regions. The training sessions will focus on regional issues, including native plants, invasive species, water conservation, biodiversity, maintenance best practices, among many other topics.

Tilly's direct communication with homeowners will be used to educate and empower homeowners to make positive sustainable decisions in their own yards, extending National Wildlife Federation's mission further. Through this strategic collaboration, Tilly will make it easier for homeowners to incorporate the National Wildlife Federation's Certified Wildlife Habitat™ requirements in their residential landscape design.

"People want to know what actions they can take to confront climate change and support wildlife where they live." said Carey Stanton, Head of Innovation and Partnerships for the National Wildlife Federation. "Together we can take the guesswork out of sustainable gardening practices and foster a meaningful connection with nature around you."

Studies on the National Wildlife Federation's Certified Wildlife Habitat™ yards show increases in biodiversity, sequestering carbon and water conservation when compared to yards without habitat elements. Their certification standards include native plants and wildlife habitats for all types and sizes of yards. Tilly's designs will incorporate the National Wildlife Federation's mission, goals and extensive research into their design practices.

The National Wildlife Federation will be Tilly's primary non-profit partner through their 1% for the Planet commitment, where the company contributes 1% of annual sales to support approved environmental nonprofits around the globe.

"Our designers are working with and educating thousands of homeowners every year so we have an opportunity to make a meaningful impact through our work," said Alexis Sutton, Co-Founder and President of Tilly. "One million acres of wildlife habitat are lost to suburban development every year, meaning homeowners can make a difference by making sustainable choices in their own space."

Tilly's easy online design process works to take the intimidation out of the landscape world. For design, Tilly's customers purchase a front, back or full yard package. The deliverable includes an aerial planting plan and plant schedule with the plant names, sizes and quantity. This partnership also complements the National Wildlife Federation's recently launched Native Plant Collections which are available to ship directly to homeowners to jump start their habitat gardens.

About Tilly

Tilly is a female-founded, online landscape design company servicing the USA and Canada. Tilly matches homeowners with professional landscape designers and creates custom plans for their yards. Tilly is a proud member of 1% for the Planet with a strong commitment to taking responsibility for the health of the planet. Learn more at tillydesign.com and Instagram .

About National Wildlife Federation

The National Wildlife Federation is America's largest and most trusted conservation organization, uniting all Americans to ensure wildlife thrive in a rapidly changing world. Follow them on Facebook , Twitter , and Instagram .

