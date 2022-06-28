Texoma Local
AXSM ALERT: The Klein Law Firm Announces a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of July 12, 2022 in the Class Action Filed on Behalf of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. Shareholders

Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 4:45 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago

NEW YORK , June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Klein Law Firm announces that a class action complaint has been filed on behalf of shareholders of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AXSM) alleging that the Company violated federal securities laws.

Class Period: December 30, 2019 to April 22, 2022
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 12, 2022
No obligation or cost to you.

Learn more about your recoverable losses in AXSM:
https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/axsome-therapeutics-inc-loss-submission-form?id=29213&from=4

CLASS ACTION CASE DETAILS: The filed complaint alleges that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Axsome's chemistry, manufacturing, and control ("CMC") practices were deficient with respect to AXS-07, the Company's medicine for the acute treatment of migraine, and its manufacturing process; (ii) as a result, Axsome was unlikely to submit the AXS-07 New Drug Application ("NDA") on its initially represented timeline; (iii) the foregoing CMC issues remained unresolved at the time that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") reviewed the AXS-07 NDA; (iv) accordingly, the FDA was unlikely to approve the AXS-07 NDA; (v) as a result of all the foregoing, Axsome had overstated AXS-07's regulatory and commercial prospects; and (vi) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

WHAT THIS MEANS TO YOU AS A SHAREHOLDER: If you have suffered a loss in Axsome you have until July 12, 2022 to petition the court for lead plaintiff status. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

NO COST TO YOU: If you purchased Axsome securities during the relevant period, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket fees.

HOW TO PROTECT YOUR FINANCIAL INTERESTS: For additional information about the AXSM lawsuit, please contact J. Klein, Esq. by telephone at 212-616-4899 or click this link: https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/axsome-therapeutics-inc-loss-submission-form?id=29213&from=4.

ABOUT KLEIN LAW FIRM
J. Klein, Esq. represents investors and participates in securities litigations involving financial fraud throughout the nation. The Klein Law Firm is a boutique litigation firm with experience in a wide range of areas including securities law, corporate finance and commercial litigation. Since 2011, our experienced attorneys have achieved superior results for our clients with a personalized focus. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
J. Klein, Esq.
Empire State Building
350 Fifth Avenue
59th Floor
New York, NY 10118
jk@kleinstocklaw.com
Telephone: (212) 616-4899
www.kleinstocklaw.com

