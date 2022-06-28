"Dignity in Aging" Funding Collaborative Commits more than $500,000 to Help Isolated Broward Seniors

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Community Foundation of Broward, United Way of Broward County and The Frederick A. Deluca Foundation have announced the renewal of collaborative funding for nine "Dignity in Aging" program grants totaling $509,315.

As ongoing participants in the collaborative funding program, Community Foundation of Broward, United Way of Broward County and The Frederick A. Deluca Foundation help address issues identified in the groundbreaking 2018 Broward aging study, "The Silver Tsunami: Is Broward Ready?" The study was jointly commissioned and funded by the Community Foundation, the Jewish Federation and United Way.

"This innovative collaboration aims to reduce senior isolation with support for senior centers, in-home services, arts programs, easy-to-use technology and much more," said Community Foundation of Broward President/CEO Jennifer O'Flannery Anderson, Ph.D. "Leveraging research and input from across our community, this long-standing partnership is building a better safety net of essential services that empower seniors to live life to the fullest."

For 2022, the nine Dignity in Aging grants to combat senior isolation were awarded to:

Memorial Foundation, Allies Program -- $75,000 to engage 500 seniors in weekly social activities, of which 100 of them will receive home visits and depression management.

Goodman Jewish Family Services, Active@Home -- $74,940 to give 100 seniors in-home access to technology that connects them to family and friends, as well as interactive online activities.

Mt. Olive Development Corporation, Senior Connection -- $75,000 to provide 130 seniors with social engagement activities three times per week, plus in-home visits and support for caregivers.

Easterseals of South Florida, Expanded and Enhanced Adult Day Care -- $75,000 to serve 70 older seniors with memory and cognitive impairment Monday through Saturday at the center and provide respite for caregivers.

South Florida Institute on Aging, SoFIACARE Caregiver Assistance Program -- $75,000 to serve 100 clients with in-home or virtual support, referrals and connections to resources, and provide respite for caregivers.

Cantor Senior Center, Connected to Friends and Activities -- $75,000 to engage a total of 100 seniors at the Center in daily social activities and informal case management.

Slow Burn Theatre, Elder Arts -- $19,650 for 500 seniors to attend five mainstage productions at Broward Center for the Performing Arts. Performances are paired with themed activities lead by a teaching artist.

Museum of Discovery and Science, Movies, Music & More --$19,725 to provide 100 seniors with monthly in-person programming that includes interaction with Museum educators, stage shows, and/or animal meet-and-greets, plus field trips to the Museum including bus transportation, lunch and theater concessions.

Canine Assisted Therapy, Pet Therapy for Seniors -- $20,000 to provide pet-therapy for 20,000 isolated seniors living at assisted living facilities or participating in center-based day programs.

For more information about the Dignity in Aging grants, please contact Angelica Rosas, Director of Community Impact at the Community Foundation, at arosas@cfbroward.org or 954-761-9503.

About Community Foundation of Broward:

Founded in 1984, Community Foundation of Broward (CFB) helps families, individuals, and corporations create personalized charitable Funds that deliver game-changing philanthropic impact. 473 charitable Funds represent more than $212 million in assets, distributing $119 million in grants over the past 35 years. CFB provides bold leadership on community solutions and fosters philanthropy that connects people who care with causes that matter – which empowers visionaries, innovators and doers to create the change they want to see in the community – and BE BOLD. www.cfbroward.org.

About United Way of Broward County

United Way of Broward County is a volunteer driven, community-based, non-profit organization servicing Broward County for 80 years. United Way of Broward County fights for the health, education and financial stability of every person in our community. United Way of Broward County is the catalyst for change and convener of partnerships that unite the hearts, minds, and resources within the Broward community. For more information, visit www.UnitedWayBroward.org.

About The Frederick A. DeLuca Foundation

The Frederick A. DeLuca Foundation was created in 1997 by the late Fred DeLuca, cofounder of the global SUBWAY® restaurant chain, to support charitable programs that empower people to lead healthy and productive lives. Since its inception, the foundation has provided educational scholarship opportunities and grants to community-based organizations in the state of Connecticut. Today, the Foundation's impact has broadened to support artistic experiences, health awareness, and career development programs that help youth and families achieve independence and self-sustainability. The Foundation operates in South Florida. For more information, visit www.freddelucafoundation.org/.

Media Contact:

Kirk Englehardt

Vice President of Marketing and Communications

Community Foundation of Broward

kenglehardt@cfbroward.org

(M) 786-562-4282 (O) 954-761-9503 x105

