GENESIS NAMED TOP PREMIUM BRAND IN J.D. POWER 2022 U.S. INITIAL QUALITY STUDY

Genesis brand reclaims top spot in the Premium category for the 2022 study and improves by 3 rank positions overall

G80 ranked top of its segment in initial quality for the second consecutive year

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Genesis was named top premium brand in the J.D. Power 2022 U.S. Initial Quality Study and improved by 3 rank positions overall from the prior year. The study found that all Genesis models scored better than their segment average, marking an important achievement for the brand.

"At Genesis, our products are designed and engineered with careful consideration for the needs of our customers," said Omar Rivera, executive director of quality and service engineering at Genesis Motor America. "We pursue excellence in everything we do, and we are pleased that consumers surveyed in the United States continue to respond positively to the exceptional quality and craftsmanship of our latest models."

G80, the brand's executive sedan, was named Best Upper Midsize Premium Car for the second consecutive year.

G80 is at the core of the Genesis sedan lineup and offers a perfect balance of comfort and refined performance. For the 2022 model year, the brand introduced the G80 Sport, adding bold new styling, available new suspension tuning, available rear wheel steering, and more to the executive sedan. Later this year, the brand will launch its Electrified G80, the first Genesis EV sedan and second all-electric model, as the brand pursues a 100% electric lineup by 2030.

The annual study ranks auto manufacturers and their products by problems per one hundred vehicles (PP100). The brand and car with the lowest level of problems wins the respective category.

Genesis was ranked first in initial quality among premium brands from 2017 – 2020, and continued its strong performance in 2021, ranking second.

At Genesis, we put the customer at the center of every decision we make. Genesis is a global automotive brand that delivers the highest standards of performance, design, safety, and innovation while looking towards a more sustainable future. Genesis designs customer experiences that go beyond products, embodying audacious, forward-thinking, and distinctly Korean characteristics within its unique Athletic Elegance design identity. With a growing range of award-winning models — including G70, G80, and G90 sends, along with GV60, GV70, and GV80 SUVs — Genesis aims to lead the age of electrification, starting with its Electrified G80 and GV60 electric models. Genesis has stated its commitment to becoming an all-electric vehicle brand by 2030 and to pursuing carbon neutrality by 2035.

Please visit our media site for the latest news at www.genesisnewsusa.com (United States) and www.genesisnews.ca (Canada).

