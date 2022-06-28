Provi Hires Sebastian Fabál as Vice President of Customer Success and Support

Fabál will oversee the evolution of the customer journey, ensuring a best-in-class order management experience for on- and off-premise buyers

CHICAGO, June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Provi, the largest ecommerce marketplace for the beverage alcohol industry, announced today its hire of Sebastian Fabál as vice president of customer success and support. Provi continues to invest in the growth of the digital marketplace, creating new and efficient ways for beverage buyers to do their jobs. With Fabál joining the team, Provi's customer success and support arm gains an established executive marketplace leader with proven success representing the voice of the customer.

Prior to Provi, Fabál scaled the global seller engagement (sales and success) and support arms at Reverb.com, eventually being promoted to Reverb's executive team where he helped oversee its acquisition by Etsy.com in the fall of 2019. Most recently, he was the executive lead at KeyMe Locksmiths overseeing all customer operations and the strategic expansion of its Locksmith Services marketplace. In his previous roles with KeyMe Locksmiths and Reverb, Fabál worked on strategic marketplace expansion and collaborated with product teams to help customers smoothly transition from outdated analog workflows to a sustainable and streamlined online system.

"I've always loved taking difficult ideas and processes and making them simpler. Provi is doing exactly that in the beverage space," said Fabál. "I look forward to building out a world-class success and support team that will ultimately expand Provi's value beyond its easy-to-use marketplace by impacting its customers through thoughtful engagement and buyer-specific data insights."

In his role, Sebastian will recruit, develop and lead a high-performing team to drive a world-class customer experience track that streamlines the buyer's beverage ordering workflow and ensures sustained success in the evolution of online ordering.

"The Provi customer experience is the foundation of our marketplace. Providing a seamless, reliable and trouble-free interface for all Provi users is the very core of what we set out to do," said Taylor Katzman, Provi CEO. "Sebastian's proven track record of providing extraordinary customer experience at Reverb will ensure that Provi not only continues to offer such a high caliber experience, but can exceed expectations moving forward."

About Provi

Provi is the leading B2B ecommerce marketplace for the beverage alcohol industry. Active in 35 states, Provi's robust, online marketplace improves communication and efficiency for on- and off-premise buyers, distributors and suppliers. As of 2022, 10 percent of licensed retailers in the U.S. are on the marketplace. Founded in 2016 and headquartered in Chicago, Provi has received a total of $125 million in funding, is valued at $750 million and has recently been named an Emerging Unicorn by Crunchbase. The company also received Built In Chicago's Best Places to Work recognition in 2021. In 2022, Provi joined forces with SevenFifty to provide a robust ecommerce marketplace and distributor tool-kit, aiming to streamline operations for licensed retailers, distributors and their sales representatives. Discover how Provi is digitally transforming the beverage alcohol industry at www.provi.com .

