WILsquare Capital Acquires OuterBox Solutions, LLC

ST. LOUIS, June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- WILsquare Capital, a St. Louis-based private equity firm, announced today it has completed the acquisition of OuterBox Solutions, LLC ("OuterBox"), a leading, performance-driven digital marketing agency headquartered in Copley, Ohio. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

"OuterBox is an emerging leader in the rapidly-growing area of performance marketing, serving as a critical partner to clients' digital commerce and marketing strategies," said Andrew Scharf, Director at WILsquare Capital. "The company's core search expertise, demonstrated ability to drive client results and strong team orientation create a unique platform for continued growth in existing and adjacent channels and across various verticals."

OuterBox is a provider of search engine optimization ("SEO"), paid search ("pay-per-click" or "PPC") and website development services to B2B and B2C brands, with a specialization in eCommerce. Clients consistently recognize OuterBox for its ability to achieve measurable business outcomes, such as generating incremental website traffic, customer acquisition and purchase activity and improvement in return on marketing investment.

"We are excited to partner with WILsquare, as OuterBox embarks on its next phase of growth," said Justin Smith, Founder and CEO of OuterBox. "Early on, they exhibited a clear understanding of our business and the opportunities ahead. Our alignment around shared values and a commitment to supporting future growth make WILsquare an ideal partner." Following the transaction, Justin Smith, along with partners Jason Dutt and Nick Nolan, will continue to lead the business and serve on the company's board.

"OuterBox has built a tremendous reputation in the massive, fast-growing digital marketing services industry, where clients of all sizes look to stay current with an ever-changing digital landscape," said Jack Randazzo, Director at WILsquare Capital. "We are extremely pleased with the opportunity to partner with Justin, Jason and Nick and to invest in OuterBox's continued growth and evolution as a premier provider of digital marketing services."

The acquisition of OuterBox marks the third platform investment for WILsquare Capital in nine months, following the acquisitions of Rock Energy Systems, LLC in September 2021, and TekBrands, LLC in December 2021. OuterBox is the fourth platform investment in WILsquare Capital Partners Fund II.

About WILsquare Capital

WILsquare Capital is a St. Louis-based private equity firm focused on acquiring and growing lower-middle market businesses in the Midwest and Southern United States, with an emphasis on business services, niche manufacturing, distribution and technology companies. The firm is currently investing out of WILsquare Capital Partners Fund II, L.P.

