Chemaxon Joins the Tetra Partner Network to Help Customers Accelerate Drug Delivery

BOSTON, June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TetraScience , the R&D Data Cloud company, announced today that Chemaxon, a leading web-based cheminformatics and bioinformatics software provider, has joined the Tetra Partner Network to help customers dramatically increase their capacity to find and synthesize chemical compounds with overall improved property profiles.

(PRNewsfoto/TetraScience) (PRNewswire)

"Chemaxon is an industry leader with flexible solutions that support computational chemistry," said Simon Meffan-Main, Ph.D., Vice President, Tetra Partner Network. "The combination of the Tetra Data Platform and their ability to link scientific data from targets to clinical results will help customers optimize every aspect of screening through synthesis to the production of drugs."

Trusted by over one million active users, Chemaxon is renowned for industry-leading software supporting scientific discovery with calculation, search and drawing tools. Used in small molecule drug design and optimization, Chemaxon's Design Hub is a team collaboration tool within the Design, Make, Test, Analyze (DMTA) cycle. The Tetra Data Platform ingests raw scientific data from disparate sources and engineers it into the industry's only universally adoptable format, Tetra Data, which is harmonized, compliant, liquid, and actionable. Tetra Data uniquely accelerates and improves scientific outcomes and can easily be incorporated into Chemaxon's software.

"By partnering with TetraScience, Chemaxon can automatically ingest Tetra Data so that customers can analyze more scientific data at faster speeds and with greater ease," said Richard Jones, CEO, Chemaxon. "Our software is purpose built to store and analyze complex data sets from reactors, batches, and bioassays. We are thrilled to partner with TetraScience and use Tetra Data to help customers accelerate chemical compound discovery, development and manufacturing."

"In order to unlock the potential of life science R&D labs and dramatically accelerate discovery, we must capitalize on the power of AI and data science. A precondition to enabling these capabilities is moving the industry away from a legacy data model of silos and point-to-point integrations, to a native and unified cloud-based data paradigm," explained Patrick Grady, Chief Executive Officer, TetraScience. "Our partnership with Chemaxon is an example of what can now be done to enable the life sciences industry to accelerate discoveries that can help improve lives."

About TetraScience

TetraScience is the R&D Data Cloud company with a mission to transform life sciences R&D, accelerate discovery, and improve and extend human life. The Tetra R&D Data Cloud provides life sciences companies with the flexibility, scalability, and data-centric capabilities to enable easy access to centralized, harmonized, and actionable scientific data and is actively deployed across enterprise pharma and biotech organizations. As an open platform, TetraScience has built the largest integration network of lab instruments, informatics applications, CRO/CDMOs, analytics, and data science partners, creating seamless interoperability and an innovation feedback loop that will drive the future of life sciences R&D. For more information, please visit tetrascience.com.

About Chemaxon

Chemaxon is a chemical and biochemical software company, used by over a million scientists worldwide, offering more than a dozen applications, including JChem Engines for outstanding search in large databases, Marvin for structure sketching, Design Hub for collaboration, which are widely used in life sciences R&D and education. Our clients range from top pharmaceuticals to small research laboratories to leading universities internationally. We have offices in Budapest, Basel, Boston and San Diego and distributors around the world. More information at chemaxon.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE TetraScience