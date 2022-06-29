First robotic general surgery procedure performed at Covenant High Plains Surgery Center

Lubbock–area surgery center becomes the first in the region to perform robot-assisted general surgery using the da Vinci X surgical robot

LUBBOCK, Texas, June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Robot-assisted general surgery is now an option for hundreds of thousands of patients living in the High Plains region of Texas who need a high-quality, cost-effective, nationally accredited center that meets the highest standards for patient care.

Dr. Caleb Sallee and the team positioning the Intuitive da Vinci X robot to begin the procedure. (PRNewswire)

SWAT Surgical Associates announced today the successful completion of the area's first robot-assisted general surgery procedure at an independent free-standing ambulatory surgery center (ASC) using the da Vinci ® X™ surgical robot from Intuitive Surgical.

Having performed thousands of robot-assisted procedures at Covenant Medical Center and area hospitals, SWAT Surgical Associates welcomed the opportunity to extend this technology to a completely new environment.

"ASCs have proven time and again to be a safe, convenient, and cost-effective option for appropriate patients, and we are proud to be the first center in the region to give patients this choice," stated Dr. Caleb Sallee, who performed yesterday's case.

"The da Vinci ® X™ surgical system was selected to allows us to offer innovative technology at a price point accessible to more patients than ever before," added CHPSC Administrator Alfonso del Granado. "This program reaffirms our commitment to providing the highest quality care in West Texas."

The sentiment was echoed by Clinical Director Chastity Velasquez, who led the implementation team: "Our staff worked really hard to bring this program to fruition, but they are used to that. We love our patients and always strive to give the very best care in Lubbock!"

About Covenant High Plains Surgery Center

CHPSC is accredited by the Accreditation Association for Ambulatory Health Care and ranked in the top 5% of Newsweek's America's Best Ambulatory Surgery Centers. With 14 operating and procedure rooms and more than a hundred physicians on staff, CHPSC offers the latest in bariatrics, dermatology, ENT, general surgery, GI, gynecology, neurosurgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, pain, plastics, podiatry, and urology to patients from Texas, New Mexico, and Oklahoma. For more information, visit www.CHPSurgery.com.

About SWAT Surgical Associates

SWAT is dedicated to transforming the surgical experience for everyday people. By removing the stress and complexity, their team of physicians strives to provide state-of-the-art medical care at an affordable rate. More information is available at www.SWATsurgical.com.

About Intuitive Surgical

Since 1995, Intuitive has advanced minimally invasive care through advanced robotic systems, end-to-end learning, and value-added services. As one of the pioneers of robotic-assisted surgery, their da Vinci surgical system is used today by surgeons to deliver a less invasive approach to many types of surgery. For more, visit www.Intuitive.com.

SOURCE Covenant High Plains Surgery Center